Jerry Rice, Don Hutson top list of best wide receivers of all time

"He was so technically defined. ... The guy had unbelievable hands," says NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt, who saw Berry transform the position of wide receiver in person. Berry attacked the game cerebrally, calibrating the proper steps and spacing that are so integral to the modern route tree. Essentially, Antonio Brown owes a little something to the former Baltimore Colt, who, by the way, was a two-time NFL champion and a first-ballot Hall of Famer. His knack for the details stuck with him even after he was hired as an assistant coach in Dallas. Brandt recalls Berry telling him that their practice field wasn't wide enough. "I told him, 'No, it's not too short,' " Brandt says. "Then, we actually measured it, and it was six inches short!" Berry played wideout like another Colt played quarterback -- Peyton Manning. He edges out James Lofton, Michael Irvin and Andre Johnson, among others.