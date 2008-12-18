Jerry O'Connell biography

With an impressive body of work that encompasses film and television, Jerry O'Connell is quickly emerging as one of Hollywood's most versatile and sought after talents. O'Connell recently completed filming the Lifetime Original Movie "Nora Roberts' Midnight Bayou," based on the book by the best-selling author. He stars opposite Lauren Stamile and Faye Dunaway, as Harvard-educated lawyer, Declan Fitzpatrick. Declan impulsively gives up his settled life to buy Manet Hall, a newly restored plantation manor near New Orleans and finds himself distracted by an undeniable attraction to Cajun local Lena Simone (Stamile), who grew up on the bayou with her grandmother Odette (Dunaway). O'Connell will next be seen in the Screen Gems thriller Obsessed opposite Beyonce Knowles and Ali Larter, which is slated for a February 2009 release.