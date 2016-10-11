Jerry Jones: We won't take any chances with Dez

"We'll have to see how he works this week. We won't take any chances there," owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, via the Dallas Morning News.
Jones added that Bryant experienced some "sensitivity" in his injured knee after running last week. The owner also noted that the key days for Bryant this week would be Thursday and Friday to determine availability to play in Green Bay this week.
Bryant suffered a hairline fracture in his knee early in Week 3. He played the rest of the game, catching his first touchdown of the season. An MRI then showed the injury, which caused Bryant to miss the last two games.
Sitting at 4-1 with a bye week looming after the trip to Green Bay, the Cowboys could give Bryant extra time to rest before bringing him back in Week 8.
Bryant surely wants to play on the field where his potential game-winning score was infamously overturned two years ago in the divisional round, but with a lead in the NFC East, Dallas is prudent to play it safe with Dez to ensure he's healthy for the stretch run.