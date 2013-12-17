Jerry Jones 'very concerned' Sean Lee's season is over

Team owner Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM Tuesday that he's "very concerned" the ascendant middle linebacker might not play again this season, per the Cowboys' official website.
Calling Lee the "QB of the defense," Jones opined about the neck injury that Lee suffered in a Week 14 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys defender told reporters Monday that he hasn't been cleared and doesn't know if he'll be on the fieldSunday against the Washington Redskins.
With Lee sidelined, Dallas squandered a 23-point lead in Sunday's 37-36 loss to the Packers. Green Bay outscored the Cowboys 34-10 in the second half of a game that saw Dallas (7-7) blow a fourth-quarter lead for an NFL-worst fourth time this season.