Jerry Jones 'very concerned' Sean Lee's season is over

Published: Dec 17, 2013 at 02:17 AM
Marc Sessler

The Dallas Cowboys have been a disaster without Sean Lee in the lineup.

Team owner Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM Tuesday that he's "very concerned" the ascendant middle linebacker might not play again this season, per the Cowboys' official website.

Calling Lee the "QB of the defense," Jones opined about the neck injury that Lee suffered in a Week 14 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys defender told reporters Monday that he hasn't been cleared and doesn't know if he'll be on the fieldSunday against the Washington Redskins.

With Lee sidelined, Dallas squandered a 23-point lead in Sunday's 37-36 loss to the Packers. Green Bay outscored the Cowboys 34-10 in the second half of a game that saw Dallas (7-7) blow a fourth-quarter lead for an NFL-worst fourth time this season.

Blame Tony Romo all you want, but the Cowboys don't have a chance until this defense tightens up. Allowing 400-plus yards for the eighth time Sunday, Dallas desperately misses Lee's run-stopping ability and pass-coverage prowess. He's a special player, but one who can't seem to stay on the field.

If his season is over, the demise of the Cowboys won't be far off.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" broke down the Cowboys' loss and every other Week 15 game.

