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Jerry Jones: Tony Romo 'might be cleared to play'

Published: Dec 23, 2013 at 05:13 PM
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Gregg Rosenthal

NFL Daily Host

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes quarterback Tony Romo might be cleared to play this Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles despite Romo's back injury.

Tony Romo

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Romo has a herniated disk in his back, according to a source who spoke with the player. It's believed that Romo will eventually require surgery. Jones would not speak to the specifics of Romo's injury, but he left the door open for Romo to play in comments to The Dallas Morning News.

"All I'm saying is he has back spasms, symptoms that we're treating as we go along in the week to see if he will play," Jones said. "There is nothing structurally that will rule him out if he feels good and is cleared to play. Nothing.

"The facts are there is a lot of we can't comment on," Jones added. "But the most important thing is if he feels better as the week goes along, there is nothing structurally to prevent him from playing. He might be cleared to play."

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Rapoport's source believed it was "unlikely" Romo would be able to play. If he can't suit up, Kyle Orton will start at quarterback in Dallas' latest "win or go home" Week 17 NFC East showdown. Coach Jason Garrett would not rule Romo out Monday.

"Obviously, he was able to play through it and play very well at the end of that ball game," Garrett said. "We evaluated it last night after the game and again this morning. He's getting treatment and the MRI was part of the evaluation. There's going to be a series of different things we do for his treatment over the next few days and see how he responds to it."

Romo's status could remain an open question until late in the week, which shouldn't come as a big surprise. Drama is what the Cowboys do best.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" broke down every Week 16 game.

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