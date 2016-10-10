Jerry Jones: Tony Romo is still our No. 1 quarterback

The rookie signal-caller displays poise in the pocket, pinpoint accuracy, an understanding of where to go with the football and composure in all circumstances in a four-game win streak that has Dallas atop the NFC East.
In Sunday's 28-14 shellacking of the Cincinnati Bengals, Prescott completed 18-of-24 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown for a 117.9 passer rating. He also added a TD run.
Prescott has a passer rating over 100 in four of five games this season. Last season, all Dallas QBs combined for four games with a passer rating over 100. Prescott has three rushing TDs in five games this season -- Tony Romo has three rushing TDs in his last 113 games. Prior to Prescott, the Cowboys were 0-6 when Romo and Dez Bryant were both inactive. With Dak, Dallas is 2-0 when both are inactive.
With Prescott playing as good as any rookie quarterback in NFL history, the Romo question buzzing around Dallas is only getting louder.
Owner Jerry Jones reiterated Sunday that when Romo returns, it will be his team.
"Tony is our No. 1 quarterback. We're going to have the luxury of being able to, I think, see them both," he said. "I don't want to presume that Dak is going to be necessarily healthy, I don't want to presume anything like that. But I welcome the opportunity of having Dak playing at this level and Tony back in excellent health. It's going to be really special for the Cowboys."
Romo is expected to be healthy enough to return in Week 8, following the team's bye. Jones added that Romo is set to have an MRI on Monday and he "expects a good report."
If Prescott leads a road win over the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field next week, it would seem difficult for the Cowboys brass to pull a quarterback on a five-game winning streak.
After years of not having a capable backup when Romo went down, Jones will take the Prescott "problem."
"I'll show you some hard days around here without a quarterback if you want one that'll really make you pout," he said. "That's not a problem, to have that."