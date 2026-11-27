Minutes after his Cowboys surrendered the worst comeback defeat on Thanksgiving Day in NFL history, Dallas owner Jerry Jones was surrounded by his familiar gaggle of reporters.

For the third time this season, the Cowboys had inexplicably lost a game at home they should have won running away. At 5-7, their postseason dreams were slipping away, leaving some to look to the future for answers.

Jones was pressed Thursday night about his plans for the future and how that may affect Dallas' present, specifically coach Brian Schottenheimer's place in it.

The Cowboys owner said he did not anticipate making any coaching changes ahead of Dallas' next game, a Week 13 game at the Seattle Seahawks 11 days away, but that didn't mean Schottenheimer was free from criticism.

"These are setbacks and they're damning setbacks, there's no question about it," Jones said, via ESPN. "And especially when we feel like that we can look at parts of the game where it was ours to take and we didn't. So when you look at every bit of it, then you have to question everything."

Jones called Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles -- a 39-38 defeat in which Dallas led by 21 points deep into the third quarter -- "numbing." Will that feeling preclude Jones from making the rare call of dismissing his underperforming coach midseason?

Schottenheimer was not worried about his job status after the loss.

"I worry about the guys in that locker room, and it doesn't affect me," he said.