Jerry Jones to 'question everything' after Cowboys' 'damning' Thanksgiving loss
Minutes after his Cowboys surrendered the worst comeback defeat on Thanksgiving Day in NFL history, Dallas owner Jerry Jones was surrounded by his familiar gaggle of reporters.
For the third time this season, the Cowboys had inexplicably lost a game at home they should have won running away. At 5-7, their postseason dreams were slipping away, leaving some to look to the future for answers.
Jones was pressed Thursday night about his plans for the future and how that may affect Dallas' present, specifically coach Brian Schottenheimer's place in it.
The Cowboys owner said he did not anticipate making any coaching changes ahead of Dallas' next game, a Week 13 game at the Seattle Seahawks 11 days away, but that didn't mean Schottenheimer was free from criticism.
"These are setbacks and they're damning setbacks, there's no question about it," Jones said, via ESPN. "And especially when we feel like that we can look at parts of the game where it was ours to take and we didn't. So when you look at every bit of it, then you have to question everything."
Jones called Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles -- a 39-38 defeat in which Dallas led by 21 points deep into the third quarter -- "numbing." Will that feeling preclude Jones from making the rare call of dismissing his underperforming coach midseason?
Schottenheimer was not worried about his job status after the loss.
"I worry about the guys in that locker room, and it doesn't affect me," he said.
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Only once has Jones fired a coach midseason, parting ways with Wade Phillips in 2010 and moving forward with Jason Garrett as interim; Garrett was eventually hired as full-time head coach and served in the role for nine seasons.
In his second season as Cowboys HC since being elevated from offensive coordinator himself, Schottenheimer is 12-16-1. Despite a weak NFC East this season, Dallas under Schottenheimer's stewardship has struggled to sniff the top of the division. Its sixth-ranked offense is weighed down by a 31st-ranked defense, which just changed play-callers two weeks ago to ill effect (69 points allowed in last two games).
After Thursday's loss, the Cowboys are now 2-5 at AT&T Stadium this season, with losses to the Jalon Daniels-led Buccaneers, Gardner Minshew-led Cardinals and the Eagles, quarterbacked by Joe Milton III, whom Dallas waived in August in favor of backup Sam Howell. Milton lit up the Dallas secondary on Thursday afternoon for 331 yards and three touchdown passes, leading a comeback for the ages.
Dallas was up, 31-10, after a Brandon Aubrey 59-yard-field goal with 3:35 in the third quarter, destined for a rare runaway Turkey Day win. But what followed was a meltdown of epic proportions.
The Eagles responded with a six-play TD drive; a blocked punt returned for a score; a three-play TD drive after another Dallas score; an Aubrey missed field goal after a Milton INT; a four-play Eagles TD drive followed by a turnover on downs; and then Jake Elliott's game-winning 59-yard kick.
In the span of 16 minutes, the Eagles outscored Schottenheimer's Cowboys, 29-7, potentially ending Dallas' season, if not the coach's tenure.
"The disappointment is in the fact of the fact that all three phases had a chance to go and put this game away, and we didn't," Schottenheimer said. "That's on us as a football team."
Dallas now has the two highest win probabilities in a loss (99.1% vs Eagles, 98.3% vs Cardinals) this season, per Next Gen Stats.
With the defeat, the Cowboys' chances of reaching the postseason have dropped to 8%. With a brutal schedule coming up (at Seahawks, at Rams, vs. Jaguars), Dallas will need to turn it around quickly and hope the Giants and Commanders stumble before its games against said NFC East rivals in January.
Whether Schottenheimer is still in charge by the end of that stretch is anyone's guess, but ultimately up to Jones.