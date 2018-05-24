Around the NFL

Jerry Jones supports Terrance Williams after arrest

Published: May 24, 2018 at 07:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Terrance Williams was adamant in professing his innocence after being arrested on suspicion of public intoxication Saturday in Frisco, Texas.

The lawyers and courts still have to fulfill their parts of the legal process, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't waiting for their actions to decide where he stands on the matter -- even without communicating with Williams.

"I know Terrance," Jones told USA Today Sports. "He's solid. Real solid. I'm hopeful. I don't know the details. I read his public statement about it and take it at face value."

Williams claimed in his public statement that he was arrested by an officer who he says didn't perform a sobriety test before taking him into custody. In his own statement, Williams' attorney Chip Lewis refuted reports Williams crashed into a light pole. Though league discipline could await Williams, Jones is trusting his own judgment and history with the receiver.

"Haven't talked to him," Jones said. "In general, his track record is really solid with us on behavior issues. So consequentially, I'm not going to give it a lot of concern, other than I just hate that he's had that issue."

Williams has appeared in 80 games over five seasons with the Cowboys. Dallas drafted the receiver out of Baylor in the third round in 2013.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers' David Bakhtiari undergoing knee surgery to repair cartilage issue, confirms he's out for season

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has clarity on the knee issue that's been plaguing him for several years now, but fixing it will knock him out for the remainder of the year.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo clears concussion protocol, to play Monday vs. Packers

Raiders QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ has cleared the concussion protocol and will return for Monday night's showdown with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Broncos trade OLB Randy Gregory to 49ers

The Denver Broncos are trading Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) off injury report, to play vs. Ravens

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who left a Week 4 loss due to a knee bruise, was not listed on the injury report and is set to play against the rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to make season debut Sunday vs. Eagles

Cooper Kupp, who's been sidelined through the first four weeks due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday and now is set to play Sunday against the visiting Eagles, coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) questionable to play vs. Dolphins

Giants RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ has a shot to return for Week 5 as the team on Friday listed him as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins. 
news

Former Patriots linebacker, two-time Super Bowl champion Jamie Collins says he's retiring after 10 NFL seasons

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, who won two Super Bowls with New England, says he is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons. 
news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

The Miami Dolphins are placing LT Terron Armstead on injured reserve due to a knee injury, but he's expected to be back this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Jaguars-Bills in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills face off in London in a Week 5 showdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears trade WR Chase Claypool to Dolphins

The Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Jets players rally around OC Nathaniel Hackett ahead of return to Denver: 'He got thrown under the bus'

All the coaches involved in Sunday's New York Jets-Denver Broncos tilt have downplayed Sean Payton's training camp comments on Nathaniel Hackett. That doesn't mean players have forgotten about the slight.