Jerry Jones says $50.1 million contract with Carr was retail price

Bengals trade former first-rounder Billy Price to Giants for DL B.J. Hill
Billy Price's time in Cincinnati was headed for a likely conclusion following 2021. The Bengals sped up that timeline by trading him Monday. Cincinnati is sending Price to New York in exchange for defensive lineman B.J. Hill.
Harbaugh: Ravens plan to fill J.K. Dobbins' absence with 'multiple backs'
The Ravens absorbed a gut punch to their offense over the weekend with the loss of J.K. Dobbins, and they now must sift through various possibilities for who'll line up beside Lamar Jackson this season. In Baltimore's offense, replacing Dobbins isn't a job for one, according to coach John Harbaugh.
2021 NFL preseason Week 3 rookie grades: Terrace Marshall Jr. pops for Panthers; undrafted RB excels
Do the Panthers have a second-round steal in Terrace Marshall Jr.? Which team found something in an undrafted running back? Chad Reuter checks in with grades for one rookie from each game played in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason.