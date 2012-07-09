Jerry Jones putting pressure on Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo

Some might see the Orton signing as protection for a Romo injury. I don't. I see the investment in Orton as a message to Romo that he must be "all in" every day, every practice, every game. Orton is not as talented as Romo, but he can carry out a game plan and handle a high volume of offense. If Romo does not want to put the time or energy into each day, Orton will be waiting in the wings. Ideally, the backup to Romo should be a true competitor for the No. 1 job, which is not Orton. However, Orton has played and is an option. Combined with Jones' statement, this might be enough if Romo doesn't excel.