Around the NFL

Jerry Jones pumps the brakes on Super Bowl 50 talk

Published: May 07, 2015 at 04:20 AM

Tony Romo had a less-than-enthusiastic Super Bowl prediction for the Dallas Cowboysa few weeks back.

Now, owner Jerry Jones is jumping in for the full-on step back.

"Let's not confuse how good we feel about our team with putting (the Super Bowl) around the neck of something that if we did know (we) could beat those kinds of odds, then life would be a lot different for all of us," Jones said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "That's a statement that is real hard to live up to. No one knows it better than we do."

There are good times and bad times for players and owners to go full-on Rex Ryan and Jones has wisely recognized that this is not one of those times. Predicting a Super Bowl is fun and represents the confidence you have in what you've assembled, but it also places a needless target on the backs of your players.

In a lot of ways, this quote represents a stunning maturity in the owner that has manifested itself over the past two seasons.

Hitting the pause button on the Johnny Manziel pick led to the assembly of a brutal offensive line. The ability to incorporate opinions and ideas from other coaches, executives and evaluators also played a huge role in the team's recent success.

He didn't emotionally over-spend on DeMarco Murray or Dez Bryant (yet).

And now, he's exercising some restraint when discussing the current club for which he has high hopes.

Jones has always been a magnanimous personality in the NFL, but it seems like now -- more than ever -- he's finding a way to make it work for him instead of against him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears HC Matt Nagy: Everyone will know 'when it's the right time' to play Justin Fields

The Bears' aggressive trade for coveted QB prospect Justin Fields instantly cultivated a buzz unfamiliar to the franchise in years. Naturally, everyone wants to know when Fields will take the field. Matt Nagy shares that enthusiasm, but the question isn't one he's ready to answer.
news

Vic Fangio says QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater will split practice reps '50-50'

﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ are set to compete for the starting job in Denver and will split reps to figure it all out, according to head coach Vic Fangio. 
news

Buccaneers select Houston LB Grant Stuard as 2021's Mr. Irrelevant

The notorious title of Mr. Irrelevant received some juice in February when a member of the unique fraternity -- kicker Ryan Succop -- became a Super Bowl champion.
news

Belichick: 2021 was last draft for Patriots research director Ernie Adams

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced Saturday that 2021 will be the last draft for longtime research director Ernie Adams. 
news

Two long snappers selected in sixth round of 2021 draft

The end of the sixth round presented us with a short run on long snappers. Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher came off the board at 222nd overall to the Carolina Panthers, and three picks later, Michigan snapping specialist Camaron Cheeseman went to Washington at 225.
news

'Run Rich Run' returns for special 2021 NFL Draft edition 

This year's 'Run Rich Run' campaign has raised more than $1.5 million, and in this 2021's reimagined format, Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ray Lewis and entrepreneur Marc Lore took home the first-ever 'Run Rich Run' trophy. 
news

Colts draft Texas QB Sam Ehlinger in sixth round

The Indianapolis Colts' QB room will look vastly different in 2021, as the squad has Carson Wentz slotted as the starter and picked up Texas product Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round. 
news

Ravens take Ohio State CB Shaun Wade in fifth round

Once viewed as a high-round pick in 2019, Ohio State CB Shaun Wade slid to the fifth round after a 2020 season of struggles. But Baltimore might well be a great fit for the former Buckeye. 
news

Bengals take 2021 draft's lone kicker with fifth-round pick of Evan McPherson

The Cincinnati Bengals were the only team to draft a kicker, selecting Florida's Evan McPherson in the fifth round.
news

In first post-Brees draft, Saints take Notre Dame QB Ian Book

The Drew Brees era ended with the future Hall of Famer's retirement. The Saints began their post-Brees life by adding Notre Dame's winningest quarterback ever, Ian Book.
news

Ravens add another WR with fourth-round selection of Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace

Following the selection of Rashod Bateman in the first round, the Ravens are adding another receiver, having picked Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace in the fourth round. 
news

Panthers add dynamic RB Chuba Hubbard to Christian McCaffrey-led backfield with fourth-round pick

As if the Panthers didn't have enough open-field juice in their offensive backfield with ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, the club added a home-run hitter Saturday in selecting Oklahoma State running back ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with overall pick No. 126.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW