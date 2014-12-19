Jerry Jones: 'Pretty positive' Murray will play vs. Colts

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM he is "pretty positive" his running back will play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after undergoing surgery on his left hand this week. Jones spoke similarly of rookie right guard Zack Martin, who is dealing with an ankle injury.
"Murray and Martin I'm pretty positive about having the ability to play them," Jones said, per the local CBS website.
The team has been optimistic about Murray's chances of playing this entire week and officially listed the back as questionable.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport spoke to a source that said Murray is "tough, he has a high pain threshold and he feels good." Murray has been cleared to play, but it's up to the running back to determine if he will take the field Sunday, Rapoport added.
The question is how much run Murray will get while nursing the injury and wearing a cast on this left hand.
"He hasn't done much with the ball in his left hand," coach Jason Garretttold reporters Friday. "He's trying to work his way back -- he just had surgery a couple days ago. So, I think, again, his mind is right, he has a long away to go, we'll take it day by day, and we'll see how he is come game time."
Given all the factors, it's doubtful Murray would continue his streak of seeing 30-plus carries, which he's surpassed the past two weeks. Pass protection and his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield could be Murray's biggest impediments to seeing the overwhelming bulk of the snaps.
Expect running backs Joseph Randle and Lance Dunbar to share some of the carries as the Cowboys attempt to stay atop the NFC East.
Jones added he's "a little skeptical" about the availability of right tackle Doug Free (ankle) this week.
