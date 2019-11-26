Around the NFL

Jerry Jones on latest loss: 'The buck stops with me'

Published: Nov 26, 2019 at 02:47 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jason Garrett's decision to ignore analytics and kick a field goal when trailing by seven ultimately left the Dallas Cowboys four points shy of the New England Patriots on Sunday.

That decision won't cost him his job. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't exactly pleased with how his 2019 team has performed.

"When you're general manager, which I am, those coaches are out there at my ultimate decision," Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "It's very much within my realm of purview, if you will, to not only be standing there as an owner but be standing there as the general manager who put the staff there to begin with. People seem to think it's particularly harsh to have criticism and they think when you look at the other side of the field and call a job well done, that might mean that's extraordinary criticism of the job you've done on the other side of the field.

"At the end of the day, the buck stops with me."

Jones' Cowboys started hot out of the gate, winning their first three, but have gone 3-5 since. Dallas has struggled especially against teams currently above .500, going 0-4 versus such opponents,but have managed to maintain a slim lead atop the NFC East thanks to a season sweep over the Giants and win over the Eagles. But those sweeps, plus wins against two of the league's worst teams in Washington and Miami, comprise all six of Dallas' triumphs.

For as much potential as this team possesses, it hasn't proved it can hang with the league's legitimate contenders. Of their five losses, four have come against Green Bay (8-3), New Orleans (9-2), Minnesota (8-3) and New England (10-1). The Cowboys have competed in each game, but haven't been able to come away victorious. The most recent loss to New England is the one that has left Jones upset.

"I am highly critical and I am continually evaluating the performance of everyone involved with the game," Jones said when pressed on the current status of Garrett.

Dallas' predictability begs the fair question: Are the Cowboys pretenders? Games against Buffalo, Chicago and the L.A. Rams will help answer it once and for all. We'll see if Garrett remains long enough to decide whether to follow the analytics in the next crucial moment.

