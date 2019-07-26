Around the NFL

Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott: 'He's a non-report'

Published: Jul 26, 2019 at 06:25 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Absent from the Cowboys' team flight to California on Thursday, Ezekiel Elliott is likewise absent from the start of training camp and officially late, according to owner Jerry Jones.

In his initial training camp meeting with the press, Jones pronounced Zeke as officially late.

"He's late," Jones said Friday afternoon at a press conference at the team's training camp in Oxnard, CA. "We have officially reported, so he's a non-report officially and all of the mechanisms that are in place with your collective bargaining agreements, structurally under the contract, everything is in place and addressed if you're not where you're contracted to be, so he's late."

NFL Network's Jane Slater initially reported that Elliott was not on site for the team's morning physical or conditioning run.

Elliott also did not join the Cowboys' flight on Thursday to California despite the team's optimism he would be on the plane.

"I do expect that this is going to get resolved here soon," Slater reported Friday on Inside Training Camp Live. "It does sound like his team as well as the Cowboys are in discussions. Now as I reported yesterday the Cowboys do have the option of fining him for not being here, but that is at every team's individual discretion. Whether they choose to do that or not remains to be seen."

Every day Elliott misses training camp going forward could cost him $40,000 (should the Cowboys choose to impose daily fines). While it's the first day of Cowboys camp, it's also a day closer to Aug. 6, which is the reporting deadline to acquire a year of service toward free agency. The service time is not accrued if a player fails to report to his squad at least 30 days prior to the first game of the season.

Jones spun away from answering whether the team would fine Elliott.

"It provides for that," Jones said. "Again, it certainly provides for that. I have not ever made it a practice of getting into the details of how we execute our agreement or how we operate within our agreements. But this agreement provides for fines and it's certainly doable under the CBA."

Elliott is due to make a base salary of $3.85 million on his current contract in 2019 and $9.09 million in 2020, which is the final year of his present five-year, $24.95 million deal. The $24.95M sum is also 10th among current backs (it's also second in Texas, trailing Houston's Lamar Miller, whose $26 million total value has a $6.5 million per season average).

Dallas has presented an offer to Elliott, but the running back's management team had yet to submit a counter offer, as of Saturday afternoon, sources informed told Slater.

Despite Elliott's absence, Jones beamed about his excitement regarding the roster and was clear that updates regarding negotiations with Zeke -- or any other player -- would not be provided going forward.

"Again, I'm not going to get into, from my perspective, you can ask each and everyone of us that here, about when we've had conversations with him," Jones said. "But I'm not going to get into any conversation, at all, we will not -- we will not -- be making updates. It's certainly appropriate that you're asking about it here at our opening press conference and he's not here. But the last thing we want to get into is a daily update on contracts. Everybody's under contract. It's a part of what goes on in football. Football is business. It's pro football.

"Again, I'm so excited about this team and I'm so excited about the players, including him, that we have under contract. And I've got excited about the work we got done in our OTAs and then our minicamps. Excited about how we drafted. This does not, in any way, diminish the excitement I have about this team."

It's the latest chapter in a roller-coaster ride of a career thus far for Elliott.

Only time and negotiations will tell how much of the summer -- and potentially the season -- burns away before Elliott straps up the star and returns to the field.

Zeke was spotted in a north Texas restaurant on Friday:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyle Shanahan not naming 49ers' QB1 but has 'pretty good idea'

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan would not reveal whether veteran ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ or first-round rookie Trey Lance would start in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, but admitted he has an inkling of who it will be. 
news

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers will implement own COVID-19 rules for road trips

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Wednesday he is implementing his own set of COVID-related rules for his team this season that will look a lot like last year. 
news

Packers place Devin Funchess on IR; WR likely to miss second season in a row

Devin Funchess﻿' encouraging preseason has met an unfortunate early finish. The Packers placed Funchess on injured reserve, marking a potential third consecutive lost season for the former Panthers wideout.
news

Matt Hasselbeck, Mike Holmgren to be inducted into Seahawks Ring of Honor

The Seahawks announced Wednesday that Mike Holmgren and Matt Hasselbeck would be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during the 2021 season. 
news

'Caged lion' Dak Prescott throws in Cowboys' 11-on-11 period Wednesday

The latest Dak Prescott update added some activity to his workload.

The Cowboys QB participated in multiple series of 11-on-11, the first time he's done so since he was sidelined by a shoulder strain earlier this month.
news

Broncos HC Vic Fangio names Teddy Bridgewater starting QB over Drew Lock

Teddy Bridgewater -- and not Drew Lock -- will be the Broncos starting quarterback to begin the 2021 season, coach Vic Fangio announced on Wednesday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow to play limited snaps in preseason finale vs. Dolphins

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow will receive limited snaps in the team's preseason finale versus the Dolphins on Sunday. It will be the QB's first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 11 of his rookie season last November.
news

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer names Trevor Lawrence starting QB for Week 1

Trevor Lawrence was named the Jaguars starting quarterback by coach Urban Meyer, the team announced Wednesday. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Aug. 25

Free-agent acquisition ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ is officially back in action after starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list. The Giants announced the TE has passed his physical and will return to practice today.
news

Packers CB Kevin King not running from past 'failures': 'It's a learning experience'

Most expected the Packers to move on from former second-round pick Kevin King this offseason. But, instead, he re-signed with the club this offseason. The 26-year-old said he's using lessons in failure as fuel.
news

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley plans to be 'full-go' for Week 1 vs. Raiders

The Ravens are counting on Ronnie Stanley returning to All-Pro form after fracturing his ankle last year. Less than three weeks before the team's Week 1 game, Stanley said he plans to be "full-go" for the season opener.
news

Rams trade for Patriots running back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in exchange for fifth- and six-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW