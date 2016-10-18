Around the NFL

Jerry Jones: No timetable on Prescott vs. Romo call

Published: Oct 18, 2016 at 06:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Cowboys enter the Week 7 bye on a high note, riding the remarkable rookie duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to the top of the NFC East.

What inquiring football minds want to know is how Dallas' brass will handle a delicate quarterback situation, with veteran starter Tony Romo due to return from a compression fracture in his back.

Although a deferential Prescott has acknowledged that "this is Tony's team," NFL Network Inside Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Cowboys are inclined to delay Romo's return until he has recaptured peak football form.

Owner Jerry Jones conceded as much in the wake of Sunday's victory over the Green Bay Packers, telling reporters that a quarterback decision will "wait until the next card is played."

Jones' coaching staff has 13 days to kick back, relax and enjoy the Prescott-Elliott tandem that has emerged as the talk of the league.

"For someone who has in many years been in after-game situations where we didn't know what we were going to do at quarterback," Jones added, "and as late as probably training camp not know where we were going at quarterback after Romo got hurt, and to be sitting here with Dak playing at this level and Tony getting better and better and better, I have to pinch myself."

Appearing on Dallas' KTVT Tuesday, Jones made it clear that there's no timetable for a decision at quarterback.

"I don't have any idea, no one does as to what the situation will be a game or games down the road," Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We don't have any idea. The main thing is we're all looking at the same music and we all feel the same thing. The team is positive with each other. We feel like we can make mistakes and overcome them. Everybody feels good about all of what we're doing."

Jones went on to praise the character of his two quarterbacks and how well they have handled the situation: "If you can't get along with either one of those two men, you better look in the mirror hard."

The NFL is a week-to-week league. The Cowboys' locker room currently favors staying the course with Prescott over changing horses in midstream, per Rapoport.

To this point, all signs suggest that will be the plan until Romo is needed.

"You don't stop what's working right now," NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger stated on Monday's edition of Up To the Minute Live. "... You just keep Tony Romo in the bullpen. If he's got to be Clayton Kershaw and come in here and go win games or get to the playoffs, you do that. But in no way do you stop what this train is doing right now.

"(Prescott) is playing too well, the team is playing too well, the continuity -- there's a rhythm to this offense."

As long as that remains the case, Jones and coach Jason Garrett will keep Romo on ice as the most expensive insurance policy in football.

