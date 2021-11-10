Around the NFL

Jerry Jones laments 'internally overconfident' Cowboys in blowout loss to Broncos

Published: Nov 10, 2021 at 07:39 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys took one on the chin in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos.

On Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones didn't mince words when describing how his club performed, saying on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys were "internally overconfident" and "not ready to play" against the fired-up Broncos.

"That's as flat as any team I've seen," Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We basically played what seemed to be lackadaisical."

The Cowboys' 14 point loss was the worst of the season. It could have been by more, as they didn't score until there was 4:08 remaining in the game -- 0 points in the first 55 minutes, 51 seconds.

The loss broke a six-game win streak (longest active streak entering Week 9).

The offense couldn't move the chains, failing on all fourth-down tries. Dallas' 18:48 time of possession marked the lowest by any team in a game this season.

After averaging 40.3 points per game in their first three games, Dallas put up just 16 total points. Their first eight drives went: Turnover on downs, turnover on downs, punt (4 plays), punt (4 plays), punt (5 plays), turnover on downs, punt (3 plays), interception.

The defense couldn't slow the Broncos rushing attack, which rolled up 190 yards on the ground.

Jones lamented his team's body language after they got big, noting there was no comeback in the cards.

"I don't think any of us thought we'd come out of there without a victory Sunday," Jones said.

The 30-point deficit was the largest of ﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s career and the largest for Cowboys at home since Week 10, 2001 versus Philadelphia -- losing 36-3 with ﻿Ryan Leaf﻿ as starting QB.

Prescott struggled all game coming off a calf injury, missing uncharacteristic passes, and looked discombobulated by pressure sans Tyron Smith in the lineup. Prescott's 73.9 passer rating was his lowest in a game since Week 5, 2020, versus the New York Giants (70.7 in the game he suffered his season-ending ankle injury). In addition, Prescott's 5.9 passing yards per attempt in Week 9 were his lowest since Week 15, 2018 at Colts (Cowboys lost 23-0).

Needing a win to wipe the bad taste from their mouths, the Cowboys now face an Atlanta Falcons club coming off a huge division road in New Orleans. Dallas has not lost at home in consecutive weeks since Weeks 11-12, 2017 -- finishing 9-7 in 2017 and missing playoffs.

