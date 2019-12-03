Around the NFL

Jerry Jones: Jason Garrett will coach in NFL next year

Published: Dec 03, 2019 at 02:59 AM
Nick Shook

The questions aren't going away any time soon about Jason Garrett's job status with the Cowboys, but Jerry Jones believes the coach is qualified to lead a team.

It just might not be the team he's currently leading.

Jones was asked during his Tuesday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan about Garrett and why, with the Cowboys sitting at 6-6 and not looking too hot, the owner doesn't want to make an in-season coaching change. He first referred to Garrett's work ethic and knowledge of his team before shifting to his opinion on selecting a Super Bowl-caliber coach and how it's admittedly an inexact science.

"Nobody has the exclusive skills to get the job done so that collectively you can win a Super Bowl," Jones said, per The Athletic. "But there are qualified people. Jason Garrett is one of them. In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year."

In the NFL. Now, it could simply have been an accidental lack of specificity on the part of Jones when he finished that sentence with those three words. But knowing what we know about the 2019 Cowboys, a team that Jones said Tuesday needs to "get our act together relative to what we're doing on both sides of the ball," the ending to that sentence seems more significant than anyone might like to admit.

Those in support of Garrett can find comfort in Jones' statement that Garrett "is the guy for the job." But as we all know, this league is all about wins and losses. The Cowboys might make the playoffs by way of a division filled with dreadful adversaries, but limping to the postseason likely won't be enough. Garrett's guys will have to do so with emphasis, force and maybe even a little bit of flair.

"Listen, I'm worried about winning ball games for our fan base," Jones said. ... "There's nobody that shoves any more out there than I do, than the Cowboys do. We put the show on, and we spend the money. And we want wins."

Bottom line. We'll see if Garrett can produce them.

