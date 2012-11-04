Jerry Jones: I would've fired me as Dallas Cowboys' GM

Published: Nov 04, 2012 at 12:43 PM

It's good to be the boss.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed as much during an interview with NBC's Bob Costas that aired before the team's "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Atlanta Falcons' 19-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Jones, who has been the Cowboys' owner and general manager since 1989, acknowleged that he would have fired the GM by now if he weren't the man working that post.

"Well, I think so ... because he was there to dismiss," Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I've always worked for myself, and you can't do that. You basically have to straighten that guy out in the mirror when you work for yourself. But certainly, if I'd had the discretion, I've done it with coaches, and certainly I would have changed a general manager."

The Cowboys have been in a drought that would cost any GM his job. Dallas won three Super Bowl titles between the 1992 and 1995 seasons. It hasn't been back to the Super Bowl in the 16 seasons since.

Even if Jones decided to put someone else in charge at GM, would you really want the gig? Jerry would make former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner look like a choir boy.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus.

