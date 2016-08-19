Jerry Jones: I don't see a veteran QB coming in

After watching rookie Dak Prescott's dazzling preseason debut last week, owner Jerry Jones told the Cowboys broadcast team Friday evening that he's satisfied with his quarterback depth -- for now.
"I don't see a veteran quarterback on the scene or coming in," Jones said, "as long as we got the uptick arrow of Dak Prescott and, certainly, (Jameill) Showers is included as well."
Those comments echoed Jones' immediate reaction following the preseason opener.
"Certainly the way he and Showers played," Jones explained early this week, "I wouldn't consider a backup quarterback situation at all. I wouldn't want to, by any way, deter the progress and the excitement that he can bring to the building of the team and the future."
The NFL is a week-to-week league. Prescott's arrow couldn't be higher this week. As long as he doesn't faceplant in the next two weeks, Jones will have no incentive to purchase premium insurance at the position.