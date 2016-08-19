Around the NFL

Jerry Jones: I don't see a veteran QB coming in

Published: Aug 19, 2016 at 12:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys are out of the veteran quarterback market.

After watching rookie Dak Prescott's dazzling preseason debut last week, owner Jerry Jones told the Cowboys broadcast team Friday evening that he's satisfied with his quarterback depth -- for now.

"I don't see a veteran quarterback on the scene or coming in," Jones said, "as long as we got the uptick arrow of Dak Prescott and, certainly, (Jameill) Showers is included as well."

Those comments echoed Jones' immediate reaction following the preseason opener.

"Certainly the way he and Showers played," Jones explained early this week, "I wouldn't consider a backup quarterback situation at all. I wouldn't want to, by any way, deter the progress and the excitement that he can bring to the building of the team and the future."

The NFL is a week-to-week league. Prescott's arrow couldn't be higher this week. As long as he doesn't faceplant in the next two weeks, Jones will have no incentive to purchase premium insurance at the position.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to be activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, start vs. Chargers

Big Ben is back. The Steelers announced Saturday that QB ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list "after passing the NFL's required" protocols.
news

Broncos signing WR Tim Patrick to three-year extension worth up to $34.5 million

Denver's receiving corps includes a trio of notable names. A less-heralded target has emerged as the group's fourth and now has a significant pay raise to show for it. The Broncos are signing Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

Chris Carson's 2021 season will soon be finished. The running back is having season-ending neck surgery and will remain on injured reserve.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out vs. Eagles

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) will miss his second consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday versus the Eagles on the team's injury report. 
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) doubtful vs. Browns; Tim Boyle likely to start

Lions quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ is officially doubtful to play Sunday against the Browns. That designation sets up ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ to likely make his first NFL start.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, to miss two games

Fresh off a dominant win over the Falcons, the Cowboys won't have a go-to target for at least the next two games with WR Amari Cooper being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Rest didn't help ﻿Khalil Mack﻿'s foot injury. The star pass rusher is undergoing season-ending foot surgery and has been placed on injured reserve.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle) will again be game-time decision for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Kyler Murray will once again be a game-time decision for the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that the Cards would take it down to the wire with the MVP candidate, noting that Murray has to be able to protect himself from re-injuring his ankle to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
news

Panthers QB Cam Newton to start Sunday vs. Washington

Cam Newton is officially the Panthers' starting QB. Coach Matt Rhule announced Newton will "take the first play," after indicating throughout the week that Newton was likely to seize the QB1 role.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 19

Do not fret, Ravens fans: Lamar Jackson is back. After being sidelined for two days with an illness, the superstar QB was spotted throwing at Friday's practice. 
news

Dallas Goedert, Eagles agree to terms on four-year, $57M extension through 2025

﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ is staying in Philadelphia. The Eagles tight end agreed to terms on a four-year extension through 2025. Goedert's deal is for $57 million and includes $35 million guaranteed.
news

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ will be back in action. On Friday, the star RB was officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to play in Sunday's game against the winless Lions. The club also activated pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ off the COVID-19 list.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW