Jerry Jones: I'd consider trading our 2016 first-rounder

The Cowboyslanded a big fish in rookie lineman La'el Collins on Thursday, but Dallas might not be done generating headlines on offense.
Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM on Friday that he would consider trading away the team's 2016 first-round pick to acquire a game-changing running back or blue-chip defensive talent.
"I'd be reluctant to, but certainly if the right situation came along that could improve us now, with where we are with (35-year-old quarterback) Tony Romo, his career and where we are with what we've put together, it's a good time to go for it," Jones said, per Fox Sports Southwest.
Jones was simply answering the question, but it leaves the door open for the Cowboys to potentially make an eleventh-hour run at Adrian Peterson, the All-Pro Vikings running back who hasn't been shy about his reluctance to continue his career in Minnesota.
The Vikings have shown zero interest in parting with A.P., but if he makes it difficult on the team, it's fair to wonder if Dallas could ultimately wrest Peterson away with a first-rounder.
"It's a bitter pill to swallow," Jones said. "I've done that two times, and I'm telling you, that hurts bad the next draft day."
While Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has dished out plenty of poetic white noise about Darren McFadden, landing Peterson would deep-six that suspect offseason narrative -- while thrusting Dallas right back into the Super Bowl conversation.
