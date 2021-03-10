Around the NFL

Jerry Jones has no regrets on Dak Prescott's deal: 'I overpaid for' most things that proved to be special

Published: Mar 10, 2021 at 04:17 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Cowboys backed up the Brink's truck to Dak Prescott﻿'s doorstep this week, finally accomplishing what the football world has been waiting on for nearly two years. Jerry Jones does not -- and will not -- have buyer's remorse.

The owner of the Cowboys was emphatic in his response to the thought he might have overpaid for Prescott when he secured his agreement to a four-year, $160 million deal, leaning on his business experiences as a point of reference and authority in making this decision.

"When I bought the Cowboys, apart from a lot of other things that were being said, it was very commonly said of how idiot I was for paying what I paid for the Cowboys," Jones recalled during Wednesday's press conference. "And that's not an exaggeration, that's firmly there. Well, I really got screwed, I ended up with the Dallas Cowboys.

"The truth is most anything that I've ever been involved in that ended up being special, I overpaid for, every time, to the end. Anytime I've tried to get a bargain, I got just that, it was a bargain in a lot of ways and not up to standard. And so, the other thing, that our process of getting here from Dak's rookie deal, I knew that Dak wanted to be here and really no place else. I knew that and I think Dak knew how good he fit here, although I can understand his apprehension. This was not a test of some sort of 'can Dak handle it?' or something like that, that wasn't the case at all."

What was the case was a quarterback who, oddly enough, proved his value to be near the maximum possible by suffering an unfortunate and gruesome ankle injury that ended his season prematurely in 2020. Playing under the franchise tag because he and the Cowboys couldn't agree on a deal last year, Prescott was faced with the reality that he might have lost the gamble on himself.

The deal he agreed to this week proved otherwise, vindicating his faith and belief in himself, and his role as the quarterback of the Cowboys.

"To me, it wasn't a gamble," Prescott explained. "So even sitting there, holding my leg or whatever on the field, trying to put it back into place, or later on being in the hospital and waking up from surgery, that's just what God's thrown at me. If you've known my life, if you've known my story, whatever circumstance that is, I'm going to take it with a smile and be thankful that God has put me in this position to overcome it, to be an example to others. So never in a million years.

"And I have to thank, honestly, ﻿Alex Smith﻿. Because at that moment when you're sitting there and you have an injury like that or you come out of surgery, to see somebody who's already done it and did it actually in worse circumstances, that allowed my mind just to go to straight, 'Hey, I can do this. I'm going to beat this. It's just a matter of time. What are the doctors saying? But I'm going to beat this.' So I have to thank Alex for somebody who's overcome that and won Comeback Player of the Year, and congrats to him.

"As cliché as it is, and I'll say it again, I'm insulted when people say I gambled, because you get out what you put into something and as I've said, I've given so much and I'm going to continue to give. And that's how you reap the rewards."

The rewards came in monetary fashion with his lavish deal, the second-highest amount given to a quarterback in NFL history. Now, it's about celebrating the achievement of bridging the gap between the two sides and crossing it to resume their pursuit of a championship.

Prescott said Wednesday he wasn't going to "put a timepoint on" his return to football activities because of the nature of his injury and his own preference in how he attacks adversity, but he sounded very confident in where he is at this point. With the contract issue settled, the biggest hurdle standing between Prescott and the 2021 regular season is the remaining rehabilitation of his surgically repaired ankle.

"I'll be ready when it matters," he said. "And I'll be more than healthy and better than I was before."

He'll be ready, and he'll be well-paid. As he expressed Wednesday, he knows he's in the right place for him, declaring he knew "there was never a slight doubt in my mind that I wouldn't wear the Star for the rest of my life."

Now, it's up to the Jones family to surround him with the right group of talent capable of chasing a title. When asked if a healthy Prescott gives Dallas the best team in the NFC East, the once-divided pairing of Prescott and Cowboys brass was in lockstep.

"Yes," Prescott said.

"Absolutely," Stephen Jones added.

Related Content

news

Giants cut cost with release of OL Kevin Zeitler

The Giants announced Wednesday that they released guard ﻿Kevin Zeitler﻿, who was brought to New York as part of the 2019 Odell Beckham trade. The move saves the Giants $12 million in cap space with $2.5 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.
news

NFL announces 36 compensatory picks in 2021 NFL Draft for 17 teams

The NFL announced Wednesday 36 compensatory picks in the 2021 NFL Draft spread over 17 teams. The Dallas Cowboys received a league-high four picks.
news

Matt Rhule: Not all QB speculation is true for Panthers

Quarterback remains a point of emphasis for Carolina with free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft drawing near. Panthers coach Matt Rhule spoke Wednesday about current QB1 Teddy Bridgewater and speculation surrounding the team's plans to address the position.
news

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry garnering trade interest from teams

﻿N'Keal Harry﻿ hasn't lived up to this first-round status in two seasons with the Patriots. A fresh start could be one option for the big-bodied wide receiver.
news

Roundup: Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson

Buffalo released veteran receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson﻿. Plus, other Wednesday stories Around The NFL is monitoring.
news

Panthers restructure contracts of Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson

On Wednesday, Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said both ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ and ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿ restructured their contracts to give the club more space under the cap.
news

Ron Rivera: Washington 'not desperate' to find answer at quarterback

Ron Rivers say Washington isn't going to expedite its extended plans just to find a way through some figurative title window. This regime is in it for the long haul.
news

Zac Taylor: Joe Mixon (foot) is healthy and feels ready to go in 2021

﻿Joe Mixon﻿ was supposed to be the Bengals' workhorse back to take pressure off QB Joe Burrow last year. Injuries wrecked those plans. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Mixon is healthy and ready to go in 2021.
news

Saints releasing WR Emmanuel Sanders, LB Kwon Alexander, clearing more cap space

With the salary cap now set, the Saints have begun their aggressive roster trimming, sending two notable names out of town. New Orleans is releasing Kwon Alexander and Emmanuel Sanders.
news

NFL sets values for fifth-year options on 2018 first-rounders

NFL teams have about two months still to decide whether they want to secure a fifth season from their 2018 first-rounders. They now know exactly what they'd be paying.
news

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds: 'I still got a lot more room to grow'

Buffalo Bills linebacker ﻿Tremaine Edmunds﻿ has been named to two straight Pro Bowls. The former first-rounder knows there is still a lot more room for him to grow.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW