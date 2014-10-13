Around the NFL

Jerry Jones has Dallas Cowboys thinking Super Bowl

Published: Oct 13, 2014 at 01:55 AM

It's safe to say even Jerry Jones didn't expect quite the rise in Dallas this year, but that won't stop the Cowboys owner from dreaming big.

After a statement win over the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday, Jones was asked about making a return trip to the Super Bowl, a game the Cowboys have not played in since 1996.

"When I see us " target="_self">play like that>, I'd say we've got a chance to line up against anybody and win," Jones said to reporters after the game.

At the moment, Dallas is leaning heavily on a running game that is on pace to hand DeMarco Murray the ball 425 times, which would be the most in NFL history. Luckily for Jones, his offensive line looks good enough to block for just about any running back right now.

On defense, Rod Marinelli has a scheme that is making this unit look capable despite some glaring weaknesses in the secondary.

While the bottom could fall out at any time, especially if Murray goes down, Jones has been waiting a long time to be able to let his mind wander to the Big Game again. He'll savor this run as long as possible.

We recap all the Week 6 action on a jaunty edition of the "Around The NFL Podcast." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Danielle Hunter plans to skip mandatory minicamp as Vikings field trade calls

Danielle Hunter is officially a minicamp holdout. Hunter plans to skip the Vikings' mandatory minicamp this week as the sides haven't seen eye to eye regarding his contract situation.
news

Budda Baker reports for Cardinals' mandatory minicamp amid trade request

Budda Baker's trade request isn't keeping him from showing up for work. The safety is present at the Arizona Cardinals' facility ahead of mandatory minicamp.
news

Buccaneers to wear classic 'Creamsicle' throwback uniforms in Week 6 game vs. Lions

Bucco Bruce and the Creamsicles are back. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear their beloved original uniforms in a Week 6 showdown with the Detroit Lions.
news

Texans to induct J.J. Watt into Ring of Honor during Week 4 game vs. Steelers

J.J. Watt is headed back to Houston, where the Texans will enshrine No. 99 in their Ring of Honor. The Texans announced Monday that Watt will officially be inducted into the Ring of Honor during their game against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 1.
news

Packers RB AJ Dillon looks to 'play free' in 2023, earn another contract in Green Bay

Like much of the Green Bay Packers offense, AJ Dillon had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. The running back recently discussed his inconsistent play ahead of a contract year in 2023.
news

Bills' Von Miller expects to avoid PUP list to open camp with knee 'all healed up'

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller continues to exude confidence he'll be ready for the prime-time Week 1 bout against the division-rival New York Jets.
news

Frustrated Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't rule out sitting out for 2023 season

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants have until July 17 to come to a long-term contract, or the running back will play 2023 under the $10.1 million franchise tag unless he sits out the entire season.
news

Jets' Aaron Rodgers on Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson: They could be the 'best' CB and WR in NFL

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes second-year cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson can be the best at their position at some point in the NFL.
news

New Broncos DE Frank Clark believes Denver has type of team to 'turn it around in a heartbeat'

Frank Clark's recent signing with the Broncos takes him from the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs to the basement dwellers of the AFC West, but he believes Denver has all the pieces it needs to flip the script.
news

Latavius Murray excited to join competitive Bills squad: Only goal is to 'compete for a championship'

After nine years with five NFL teams, Latavius Murray will finally be playing at home in 2023, and the veteran running back is excited to be a play a part in the Buffalo Bills' journey as the team tries to win the franchise's first Super Bowl.
news

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Jameson Williams: 'Anything I can do to help him, I'll do that'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a Hall of Famer in his corner. Calvin Johnson, who attended two of Detroit's mandatory minicamp practices this week and met Williams for the first time, later discussed the possibility of mentoring him.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton flattered other teams might want him, but Denver 'is home'

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks it's "flattering" that other teams have sought him out in a trade, but he believes Denver is home and looks forward to a rebound year.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More