Jerry Jones has Dallas Cowboys thinking Super Bowl

It's safe to say even Jerry Jones didn't expect quite the rise in Dallas this year, but that won't stop the Cowboys owner from dreaming big.
After a statement win over the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday, Jones was asked about making a return trip to the Super Bowl, a game the Cowboys have not played in since 1996.
"When I see us " target="_self">play like that>, I'd say we've got a chance to line up against anybody and win," Jones said to reporters after the game.
At the moment, Dallas is leaning heavily on a running game that is on pace to hand DeMarco Murray the ball 425 times, which would be the most in NFL history. Luckily for Jones, his offensive line looks good enough to block for just about any running back right now.
On defense, Rod Marinelli has a scheme that is making this unit look capable despite some glaring weaknesses in the secondary.
While the bottom could fall out at any time, especially if Murray goes down, Jones has been waiting a long time to be able to let his mind wander to the Big Game again. He'll savor this run as long as possible.
