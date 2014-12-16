Jerry Jones: DeMarco Murray could play Week 16

Jerry Jones thinks it's possible DeMarco Murraywill play in Dallas' biggest game of the season against theIndianapolis Colts despite working with a surgically repaired left hand.
But just in case Dallas doesn't go with its workhorse, Jones thinks they'll be just fine at running back.
On his weekly radio spot with KRLD-FM, Jones said that Joseph Randle and Lance Dunbarround out the deepest unit on his football team.
Between them, the pair has 60 carries on the season compared to 351 for Murray. Based on the workload alone, a setback like this was something Dallas needed to brace for all season long.
Jones added that he would not need to see Murray practice this week in order to play.
Murray was seen in Dallas' locker room Tuesday, telling The Dallas Morning News' Brandon George that "I'm good. I'm great." George added that Murray planned on calling Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, who suffered a similar injury, on Tuesday night to pick his brain.
The Cowboys are examining a few options that would allow Murray to play, per George, starting with a glove that could feature some extra protective material.
If Murray is out, Jones had better hope he's right about Dunbar and Randle. Murray has helped pace this offense all season, complementing a dominant offensive line and beastly performance from Dez Bryant. If the Cowboys cannot establish the run against the Colts, they could open the door back up for the Eagles, who have an easier schedule over the final two games.
