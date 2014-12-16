Around the NFL

Jerry Jones: DeMarco Murray could play Week 16

Published: Dec 16, 2014 at 02:29 AM

Jerry Jones thinks it's possible DeMarco Murraywill play in Dallas' biggest game of the season against theIndianapolis Colts despite working with a surgically repaired left hand.

But just in case Dallas doesn't go with its workhorse, Jones thinks they'll be just fine at running back.

On his weekly radio spot with KRLD-FM, Jones said that Joseph Randle and Lance Dunbarround out the deepest unit on his football team.

Between them, the pair has 60 carries on the season compared to 351 for Murray. Based on the workload alone, a setback like this was something Dallas needed to brace for all season long.

Jones added that he would not need to see Murray practice this week in order to play.

Murray was seen in Dallas' locker room Tuesday, telling The Dallas Morning News' Brandon George that "I'm good. I'm great." George added that Murray planned on calling Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, who suffered a similar injury, on Tuesday night to pick his brain.

The Cowboys are examining a few options that would allow Murray to play, per George, starting with a glove that could feature some extra protective material.

If Murray is out, Jones had better hope he's right about Dunbar and Randle. Murray has helped pace this offense all season, complementing a dominant offensive line and beastly performance from Dez Bryant. If the Cowboys cannot establish the run against the Colts, they could open the door back up for the Eagles, who have an easier schedule over the final two games.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 15 and discusses all the playoff implications. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Divisional Round schedule set: Eagles host Giants; Cowboys at 49ers on Sunday night

Super Wild Card Weekend is in the books, and the NFL Divisional Round is up next. See which teams will be competing this weekend for a trip to the conference championships.

news

Cowboys dominate Buccaneers, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2018 season.

news

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage immobilized, carted off late in Monday night's game

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage sustained an apparent upper-body injury with 2:55 remaining in Monday's wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Ravens players want Lamar Jackson back at QB in 2023: 'You can't let a guy like him go'

As Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson enters the offseason without a contract and ends a second straight year sidelined by injury, multiple Ravens players expressed their desire to bring back the star QB in 2023.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Monday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The official inactives for Monday's Super Wild Card Weekend Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game for the 2022 NFL season.

news

Jim Harbaugh to remain as head coach for University of Michigan

Jim Harbaugh will remain at the University of Michigan as the head coach, even with a few NFL franchises expressing interest in prying him away.

news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier maintains support of Tua Tagovailoa: 'He is our starting quarterback'

The Dolphins brass on Monday expressed its desire to go forward with QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2023 and beyond as a decision on his fifth-year option lies ahead.

news

Cardinals hire Titans exec Monti Ossenfort as new general manager

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Titans executive Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Bengals LT Jonah Williams suffered dislocated kneecap, is considered week to week

Cincinnati's win over Baltimore on Super Wild Card Weekend proved to be costly after left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap during the Bengals' victory and is now week to week, per head coach Zac Taylor.

news

Giants coach Brian Daboll says two regular-season losses to Eagles have no impact on playoff rematch

On Monday, Giants coach Brian Daboll rejected the notion that New York's two regular-season losses to Philadelphia have any impact on Saturday night's Divisional Round matchup. "Every game's a new game," he said.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (knee) activated off injured reserve, expected to play vs. Cowboys

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (knee) is set to make his season debut in the wild-card round against the Cowboys after being activated off injured reserve.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE