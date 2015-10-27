Around the NFL

Jerry Jones: Cowboys want extension with Greg Hardy

Published: Oct 27, 2015 at 03:42 AM

A swirl of negativity surrounds Greg Hardy, but inside the Dallas Cowboys' facility things are apparently calm.

Last Thursday, Hardy missed practice without notifying the team, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. On Sunday, the volatile defensive lineman went into a special teams huddle and slapped the clipboard of special teams coach Rich Bisaccia.

While many outside Valley Ranch believe Hardy -- who was suspended four games stemming from a 2014 domestic violence incident that ended his Panthers career and landed him on the Exempt/Commissioner's Permission List for the final 15 games of the 2014 season -- should be reprimanded for his recent actions, the Cowboys' brass has no qualms.

Owner Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen, are in lockstep: They'd like to keep Hardy around longer.

Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM Tuesday morning that they would like to get a long-term deal done with the defensive end, via the Dallas Morning News.

The owner's comments came a day after Stephen, the Cowboys executive vice president, told the same station the team would "absolutely" like to get a deal done and believed it was "very much a possibility."

Jerry Jones reiterated Tuesday that there will be no punishment for Hardy's recent actions.

The owner added that he's not worried about people calling him an enabler, because it was already said when the Cowboys signed Hardy.

