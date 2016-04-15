Around the NFL

Jerry Jones compares Titans' moves to Walker trade

Published: Apr 15, 2016 at 02:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The stunning trade between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans took the NFL by storm Thursday, leaving many onlookers slack-jawed.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones -- no stranger to making big, bold draft trades -- was of dual mind on the matter, both shocked and simultaneously unshocked.

"I was surprised, but knowing the organization I'm not surprised," Jones said Thursday night, via ESPN.com. "They're really showing their colors. Step out there and go to Los Angeles, and then when you look at how they're setting their sails and it doesn't surprise me at all with what they're looking for in the future. It goes to show you certainly need to be thinking about your moves way in advance of the draft if you're going to go this early. I applaud them. It sounds like they got (what) they wanted.

"Then you've got to look at Tennessee and see all those draft picks. I didn't know Herschel Walker was still around."

Jones' Herschel Walker trade comment is the most interesting aspect of the owner's take.

Four games into the 1989 season, the Cowboys -- in Jones' first year as owner -- shipped Walker and four mid- and late-round picks to Minnesota in exchange for players and a load of picks, including three first-rounders, three second-rounders, a third and sixth. The Cowboys used the picks to snag several Hall of Famers and build the bulk of their '90s Super Bowl dynasty.

Whenever a team gets a bevy of picks back in a trade, like the Titans did -- receiving the No. 15 overall pick, two second-round picks and a third rounder in 2016, along with a first- and third-round pick in 2017 -- it's compared and contrasted to the Walker deal.

One big difference is that Walker was a known commodity. No one has a clue how whichever quarterback the Rams select will pan out. The trades were similar in that the Vikings felt Walker was the missing piece of a Super Bowl puzzle, just as the Rams feel like getting a franchise quarterback will finally lift them out of mediocrity.

Much like the Cowboys with Troy Aikman in 1989, the Titans have a young stud quarterback in place, Marcus Mariota. If Tennessee can use its bounty of picks to stockpile the depth of talent even close to what Dallas accomplished, the Titans will finally float back from irrelevance to a franchise to be reckoned with in the AFC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Russell Wilson says trade to Broncos was mutual decision, while Seahawks state QB desired fresh start

Russell Wilson was introduced as the newest Bronco on Wednesday and says the trade from the Seahawks was a mutual decision. Seattle's take was a little different. 
news

Von Miller signing with Bills on six-year, $120M deal; Buffalo also adds TE O.J. Howard

Von Miller is signing a six-year, $120 million deal to join the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Ex-Packers pass rusher Za'Darius Smith returning to Ravens on four-year, $35M contract

Za'Darius Smith agreed to a four-year, $35 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Titans releasing WR Julio Jones after one season

The Titans are releasing wide receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿ after one season with the club. Jones will be released with a post-June 1 designation, which means Tennessee will save $9.513 million in 2022 cash and cap space.
news

J.D. McKissic to re-sign with Commanders after agreeing to deal with Bills

Running back J.D. McKissic is heading back to Washington after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Bills, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Raiders to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones, trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts for Rock Ya-Sin

Las Vegas is making moves ahead of the new league year. The Raiders are expected to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones and trade defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis for corner Rock Ya-Sin.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2022 draft. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck to become ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast team

After two decades commentating together, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have signed multiyear agreements to become ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team, ESPN announced on Wednesday. 
news

Jaguars agree to terms with ex-Rams CB Darious Williams on three-year, $30M deal

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has struck yet another deal, agreeing with former Rams CB ﻿Darious Williams﻿ on a three-year, $30 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. Williams' contract with the Jags includes $18 million in fully guaranteed money and can be worth as much as $39 million in total value.
news

Raiders releasing veteran defensive end Carl Nassib 

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing edge rusher ﻿Carl Nassib﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Browns to release TE Austin Hooper after two seasons

The Browns are set to release tight end ﻿Austin Hooper﻿ on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 16

The Bucs are re-signing WR Breshad Perriman on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport reports. The veteran provides depth behind Pro Bowlers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and free-agent acquisition Russell Gage.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW