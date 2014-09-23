Around the NFL

Jerry Jones: Claiborne hasn't lived up to draft billing

Published: Sep 23, 2014 at 05:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When Jerry Jones traded up to No. 6 overall in the 2012 draft to snag Morris Claiborne, he thought he was getting the next Patrick Peterson.

Instead -- like his cornerback -- Jones has gotten burned.

After giving up a first- and second-round pick to get Claiborne, Jones admitted Tuesday he hasn't gotten the shutdown corner he desired.

"Is he what we had hoped for at this point when we drafted him with the sixth overall pick, giving up the (second-round) pick to go up to the sixth pick to get him? No," Jones said on KRLD-FM, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "But he's going to be a good player."

Unfortunately for Jones, Claiborne rarely shows flashes that he's "going to be a good player."

He had an interception Sunday, but for the majority of the game, the St. Louis Rams' novice quarterback Austin Davispicked on Claiborne. Through three games, Pro Football Focus has graded him 95 out of 96 cornerbacks who have played at least 25 percent of a team's snaps.

The first-round pick's dismal performances have led to questions about whether the Cowboys should bench him. With Orlando Scandrick playing well off suspension and Sterling Moore proving capable in the nickel spot, Claiborne might see his role diminished or dashed.

Meanwhile, the players that were drafted in the spots Jones traded away in 2012 -- Michael Brockers and Alshon Jeffery -- are flourishing.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps all of the Week 3 action and picks the top team in the AFC.

