Jerry Jones: 'Boys aren't looking to trade O-linemen

Cowboys offensive lineman La'el Collins promised Thursday that Dallas would boast the finest front five in the NFL next season, but will the rookie's presence send one of those war daddies to the trade block?
After also drafting linemen Chaz Green and Laurence Gibson, the addition of Collins left some wondering if left guard Ronald Leary or right tackle Doug Free -- two spots where Collins will compete -- might ultimately be dangled in a swap.
Jones, though, emphasized Thursday that stockpiling blockers is a priority in Big D. Even without DeMarco Murray running the ball, the Cowboys believe their current stable of backs can make it work behind the NFC's grittiest wall of linemen.
"We've really got a chance," said Jones, "to put together something very special relative to an offensive line."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the most recent "Deflategate" news and discusses the current state of all 16 NFC teams. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.