Jerry in meeting with Romo: Everything was covered

Owner Jerry Jones, however, told reporters this week that he has had "one extended" visit with the potential free-agent quarterback.
"I do not know how, what we will end up with -- whether it will be a trade, whether it will be a release, whether it will be neither. I do not know at this time," Jones said Saturday, via the team's official site. "All scenarios have been well-considered and thought out. Now we've just got to see where the reality us."
Jones said the meeting took place around the Super Bowl and "every scenario was covered as far as I was concerned."
So far, Jones said he hasn't met with any teams regarding a trade, which means the market for Romo is still as confusing as it was a few weeks ago. Taking care of this situation will involve tremendous coordination and business savvy, something Jones has been known for at times throughout his executive career. It will involve teams getting an idea of their own roster and the rest of the free-agent market and, most likely, it will involve ensuring that Romo is happy with his intended destination.
As most predicted the moment it became clear that Dak Prescott is the new face of Dallas' offense, Romo's future destination would hold the news hostage throughout a breathless offseason.
Based on the trickle of updates coming out so far, those predictions have been right.
"We're in a situation right now where we need to see some things happen," Jones said. "We need to read some tea leaves. We don't need to be overtly doing something. We don't need to do that for cap room; we don't need to do that for any reason. We just need to see some direction, and the way we'll get it is by coming together and mutually working that direction out. So I mean I'm not trying to be vague; all I'm trying to do is say that we don't have anything to move on at this point."