Around the NFL

Jerry in meeting with Romo: Everything was covered

Published: Mar 05, 2017 at 02:16 AM

Earlier this week at the scouting combine in Indianapolis, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said he had not spoken with Tony Romo since the end of the season.

Owner Jerry Jones, however, told reporters this week that he has had "one extended" visit with the potential free-agent quarterback.

"I do not know how, what we will end up with -- whether it will be a trade, whether it will be a release, whether it will be neither. I do not know at this time," Jones said Saturday, via the team's official site. "All scenarios have been well-considered and thought out. Now we've just got to see where the reality us."

Jones said the meeting took place around the Super Bowl and "every scenario was covered as far as I was concerned."

So far, Jones said he hasn't met with any teams regarding a trade, which means the market for Romo is still as confusing as it was a few weeks ago. Taking care of this situation will involve tremendous coordination and business savvy, something Jones has been known for at times throughout his executive career. It will involve teams getting an idea of their own roster and the rest of the free-agent market and, most likely, it will involve ensuring that Romo is happy with his intended destination.

As most predicted the moment it became clear that Dak Prescott is the new face of Dallas' offense, Romo's future destination would hold the news hostage throughout a breathless offseason.

Based on the trickle of updates coming out so far, those predictions have been right.

"We're in a situation right now where we need to see some things happen," Jones said. "We need to read some tea leaves. We don't need to be overtly doing something. We don't need to do that for cap room; we don't need to do that for any reason. We just need to see some direction, and the way we'll get it is by coming together and mutually working that direction out. So I mean I'm not trying to be vague; all I'm trying to do is say that we don't have anything to move on at this point."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community reacts to Denver Nuggets winning NBA Finals

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. The Nuggets received congratulations from their Mile High neighbors, the Denver Broncos, after their dominant and historic run, along with other members of the NFL community.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan tabs 'slow, right decisions' as 'Kirk Cousins'

Speaking recently at the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit to a band of fellow pass rushers, Saints DE Cameron Jordan commended quick action on the field over slow and cautionary thinking. In doing so, he quipped about Vikings QB Kirk Cousins' decision-making quickness or lack thereof.

news

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown aims 'to prove that I can be the guy' in 2023

With DeAndre Hopkins gone, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would seem to be the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for the Cardinals, but he's adamant about proving it in 2023.

news

Ex-Jaguars, Jets RB James Robinson released by Patriots less than three months after signing

James Robinson's journey in New England is over after fewer than three months. The Patriots have waived the running back, according to the NFL's official transaction wire on Monday.

news

HC Bill Belichick mum on DeAndre Hopkins, whom Mac Jones would 'love to have' on Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick didn't offer much in regard to his thoughts on potentially adding WR DeAndre Hopkins, but QB Mac Jones said New England would "love to have him."

news

Browns unveil new 'dawg' logo decided by fans, players

The Cleveland Browns on Monday revealed their new "dawg" logo, as selected by the team's fans and players.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, June 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Danielle Hunter plans to skip mandatory minicamp as Vikings field trade calls

Danielle Hunter is officially a minicamp holdout. Hunter plans to skip the Vikings' mandatory minicamp this week as the sides haven't seen eye to eye regarding his contract situation.

news

Budda Baker reports for Cardinals' mandatory minicamp amid trade request

Budda Baker's trade request isn't keeping him from showing up for work. The safety is present at the Arizona Cardinals' facility ahead of mandatory minicamp.

news

Buccaneers to wear classic 'Creamsicle' throwback uniforms in Week 6 game vs. Lions

Bucco Bruce and the Creamsicles are back. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear their beloved original uniforms in a Week 6 showdown with the Detroit Lions.

news

Texans to induct J.J. Watt into Ring of Honor during Week 4 game vs. Steelers

J.J. Watt is headed back to Houston, where the Texans will enshrine No. 99 in their Ring of Honor. The Texans announced Monday that Watt will officially be inducted into the Ring of Honor during their game against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 1.

news

Packers RB AJ Dillon looks to 'play free' in 2023, earn another contract in Green Bay

Like much of the Green Bay Packers offense, AJ Dillon had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. The running back recently discussed his inconsistent play ahead of a contract year in 2023.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More