Jerry in meeting with Romo: Everything was covered

"We're in a situation right now where we need to see some things happen," Jones said. "We need to read some tea leaves. We don't need to be overtly doing something. We don't need to do that for cap room; we don't need to do that for any reason. We just need to see some direction, and the way we'll get it is by coming together and mutually working that direction out. So I mean I'm not trying to be vague; all I'm trying to do is say that we don't have anything to move on at this point."