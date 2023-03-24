Jerry Green, Detroit sports writer who covered 56 Super Bowls, dies at age 94

Published: Mar 24, 2023 at 07:15 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

Jerry Green, a Detroit sports writer who covered 56 consecutive Super Bowls, has died at 94, The Detroit News said Friday.

Green retired as a columnist at the News in 2004 but continued to attend the Super Bowl for the newspaper until this year. His streak began with Green Bay's 35-10 victory over Kansas City in the first Super Bowl in 1967.

"Jerry Green is part of the very fabric of the Super Bowl!" NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told the News in January.

Green, a native of New York City, died Thursday night, the News reported. He was a sports writer in Detroit for The Associated Press before joining the News in 1963.

"I've never wanted to do anything else," Green said earlier this year about a career covering a variety of pro and college sports.

News editor and publisher Gary Miles said Green was an icon.

"And he was unabashedly proud of the paper, his contributions and his colleagues. He gave us his all and we'll miss him," Miles said.

Before the Super Bowl era, Green covered the 1957 NFL championship game, which was won by the Detroit Lions. The Lions still haven't played in a Super Bowl.

"I don't think I'll last that long," Green jokingly told Crain's Detroit Business in 2019.

- Copyright Associated Press 2023

Related Content

news

Bears, Lions pushing to take over NFC North; how Patrick Peterson, Stephon Gilmore defy Father Time

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks examines one NFC division that could see some major reshuffling in 2023. Plus, how two veteran cornerbacks have aged so well.

news

2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Boston College, Kentucky, Notre Dame pro days

Friday's pro days had scouts flocking to see some of the 2023 NFL Draft's top prospects in action. How did Kentucky QB Will Levis fare? What did we learn about Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer and Boston College WR Zay Flowers? Eric Edholm provides three takeaways.

news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff explains team's shift in approach entering 2023

Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff sent a letter to season-ticket holders on Friday to explain the team's decisions so far in the 2023 offseason.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly join Angel City FC investor group

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly joined the Angel City FC investor group.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE