Jeron Johnson signs two-year contract with Redskins

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that safety Jeron Johnson has signed a two-year, $4 million contract with Washington. Johnson comes to the Redskins after four seasons as a reserve safety and special teams standout for the reigning NFC champions.
Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan knows Johnson well from his four-year run in Seattle's personnel department from 2010 to 2014.
Johnson made just one start in Seattle playing behind Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas. Johnson's days as a reserve could come to an end in Washington with both Ryan Clark and Brandon Meriweather no longer in the picture.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast is joined by Lindsey Rhodes and analyzes every free-agent move. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.