Around the NFL

Jeron Johnson signs two-year contract with Redskins

Published: Mar 16, 2015 at 06:10 AM

The Redskins are the latest team to pluck talent from the Seahawks' celebrated secondary.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that safety Jeron Johnson has signed a two-year, $4 million contract with Washington. Johnson comes to the Redskins after four seasons as a reserve safety and special teams standout for the reigning NFC champions.

Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan knows Johnson well from his four-year run in Seattle's personnel department from 2010 to 2014.

Johnson made just one start in Seattle playing behind Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas. Johnson's days as a reserve could come to an end in Washington with both Ryan Clark and Brandon Meriweather no longer in the picture.

