Jermaine Kearse, Seahawks agree to three-year deal

The wide receiver has agreed to terms with the Seahawks on a three-year, $13.5 million contract, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, via a source informed of the deal.
Prepared to cash in on his success after graduating from undrafted rookie to 36-game starter, Kearse vowed not to give Seattle a hometown discount.
After initial concerns that Kearse would flee for greener pastures, the Seahawks came through with an offer strong enough to meet his expectations.
This compromise has always made the most sense for both parties.
Not just a physical wide receiver but also a core special teamer, Kearse has more value to the Seahawks than he would playing a minor role as a third or fourth fiddle in another city.