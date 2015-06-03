Jermaine Gresham visits New Orleans Saints

While Jimmy Graham is tearing up Seahawks offseason practices, the Saints are still exploring veteran options to fill the void in their offense.
Former Bengals tight end Jermaine Greshamvisited the Saints on Wednesday, coach Sean Payton confirmed to reporters Thursday.
Ranked No. 73 on Around The NFL's list of the Top 101 free agents, Gresham is making his first visit since undergoing herniated disc surgery in March.
Although the Saints have high hopes for Josh Hill as a breakout candidate, they could use another veteran with blocking ability alongside Benjamin Watson.
Now that Cameron Jordan's new contract has freed up a bit of cap space, Gresham could be squeezed into New Orleans' salary structure.
