Jermaine Gresham to undergo herniated disc surgery

Gresham is scheduled for surgery on Thurdsay after being diagnosed with a herniated disc, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source informed of the player's situation.
At this point, per Rapoport, there is no firm timetable for Gresham's return to football activities. More will be known after the procedure.
The back injury was discovered in the free-agent process, Rapoport reported last week.
Gresham had entered into contract talks with the Raiders by then. If the team's doctors discovered the injury, it's the second time in two years that a potential signing was overturned by a failed physical. The Raidersbacked out of a contract with offensive lineman Rodger Saffold after tests revealed a shoulder injury last March.
Gresham ranks No. 73 on Around The NFL's list of the top 101 free agents. The ex-Bengals tight end might have to wait until closer to training camp to find his next NFL team.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to Chris Borland's sudden retirement and discusses Philip Rivers' future in San Diego. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.