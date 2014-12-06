 Skip to main content
Jerick McKinnon placed on Minnesota Vikings' IR

Dec 06, 2014
Chris Wesseling

Jerick McKinnon's promising rookie season is over.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that the rookie running back has been placed on season-ending injured reserve with a nagging lower back injury.

McKinnon, a third-round draft pick out of Georgia Southern, was leading the Vikings in carries (113), rushing yards (538) and yards per carry (4.8). Among rookie backs, he ranks third in rushing yards, behind Jeremy Hill and Tre Mason.

The runner will have a procedure done on his back with a recovery time of about eight weeks, ESPN.com's Adam Caplan reported.

A former quarterback and athletic marvel, McKinnon showed an impressive enough power and speed combination to believe he can take over as the lead back if the Vikings opt to move on from Adrian Peterson in the offseason.

A decision on Peterson's suspension appeal is expected within the next week.

In the mean time, the Vikings will turn to a committee of Matt Asiata, Ben Tate and Joe Banyard against the Jetson Sunday.

