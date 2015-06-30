Around the NFL

Jerick McKinnon: I'd draft myself for fantasy football

Published: Jun 30, 2015 at 01:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With Adrian Peterson back in the fold, Jerick McKinnon understands he'll take a backseat in 2015. But even with Peterson driving the car, the second-year back is confident he can have a productive season.

"If I had a fantasy team and could take myself, I would,'' he said, via the Pioneer Press.

Perhaps he'd draft himself as a handcuff to Peterson, whom he took in the first round?

Historically, runners sharing a backfield with Peterson don't get many opportunities. In 2012 -- his 2,097-yard year -- Peterson took a whopping 348 of a possible 401 attempts.

Still, with Peterson hitting his age-30 season, Vikings running backs coach Kirby Wilson told Around The NFL's Marc Sessler earlier this month the team would like to take a more balanced approach in the backfield.

McKinnon showed flashes of burgeoning potential in six starts last season, displaying speed, agility and shiftiness in the hole. The 23-year-old runner averaged 4.8 yards per carry before getting hurt and eventually needing surgery on his lower back.

"Two hundred percent,'' McKinnon said about how he feels since December surgery. "If there is a 300, I feel 300. It's all good.''

McKinnon could prove to be a change-of-pace back and a threat in the passing attack in 2015. He's getting glowing reviews from A.P. so far.

"He's a young guy who's improving,'' Peterson said. "I'm able to see that in the classroom and on the field, as well. He has been great at catching the ball and running the ball. To me, he seems more patient when it comes to pressing the holes and making the right reads.''

In reality, if McKinnon is being frequently started in fantasy football leagues by anyone other than a relative or Vikings fan, things went wrong in Minnesota.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

