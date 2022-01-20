Jerick McKinnon giving Chiefs 'all kinds of confidence' he can contribute after performance vs. Steelers

"He gives you all kinds of confidence just by the way he handles himself," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently said. "He's a confident guy, he works hard, takes care of himself -- smart -- and he's a good athlete. So you felt like if he got in there, he would do a good job. He can catch the football. He can run it. He's got good vision. So it was good to get him in there."

With Edwards-Helaire making his way back to the field -- he was a full practice participant Wednesday -- McKinnon figures to be at least somewhat important to Kansas City's offense from here on out, with the potential to be as valuable as Damien Williams proved to be in the Chiefs' run to a Super Bowl LIV title in the 2019 season. McKinnon's contributions have already been enough to satisfy his teammates, who appreciate his relentless effort to become a valuable part of Kansas City's attack.

"I've seen it from training camp on that he's a playmaker," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "I mean, there's a reason he's been a playmaker in this league the last few years here. Obviously, he's dealt with injuries in his career, and he dealt with a little bit of injury this season, but he's kept his mindset right. He kept working hard. And I knew with some of the other guys kind of being down and dinged up, he would step up and fill in nicely."