Jeremy Mincey to meet with Cowboys coaches

The Cowboys and Jeremy Mincey have been steadfast in their respective stances regarding the defender's contract status. The two sides are willing to talk now.
Mincey, who hasn't attended training camp, will meet with Cowboys coaches on Sunday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of Mincey's situation. No word yet if the Dallas front office will speak with the defensive end.
Executive vice president Stephen Jones made it clear on Wednesday that Mincey had two choices -- play out the final year of his deal or be fined. Mincey is subject to a $30,000 fine for each day he misses.
Mincey is set to make $1.5 million in the final year of a two-year deal signed in 2014. The 31-year-old defensive lineman led the Cowboys in sacks and quarterback pressures last year.
UPDATE: Mincey arrived in Oxnard, California, for camp Sunday morning.
