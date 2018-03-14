Jeremy Maclin released by Baltimore Ravens

Battling shoulder, back, knee and concussion injuries, Maclin was one of the league's least productive starting wide receivers last year, managing just 440 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. After burning Cincinnati's secondary for a 48-yard touchdown in the season opener, Maclin recorded just two games over 50 yards in the next four months. No longer a threat with the ball in his hands, he hasn't compensated by reliably beating cornerbacks at the catch point.