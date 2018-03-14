Jeremy Maclin released by Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore's extreme makeover in the wide receivers room has cost Jeremy Maclin his job.

The Ravens announced Maclin's release from the team on Wednesday just hours before the start of free agency.

Signed to a two-year, $11 million contract last June, Maclin was the latest in a long line of declining veterans imported by general manager Ozzie Newsome. After years of banking on career resurrections from the likes of Maclin, Lee Evans, Steve Smith and Mike Wallace, Newsome is reversing course and rolling the dice on younger wideouts.

Within the past 24 hours, the Ravens have signed former Cardinals speedster John Brown and former Redskins No. 4 receiver Ryan Grant to replace Maclin and free agent Mike Wallace.

Battling shoulder, back, knee and concussion injuries, Maclin was one of the league's least productive starting wide receivers last year, managing just 440 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. After burning Cincinnati's secondary for a 48-yard touchdown in the season opener, Maclin recorded just two games over 50 yards in the next four months. No longer a threat with the ball in his hands, he hasn't compensated by reliably beating cornerbacks at the catch point.

Two organizations have thrown in the towel on Maclin's once-promising skill set over the past nine months. Turning 30 in May, he faces the prospect of a chilly market this time around.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

