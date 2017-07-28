Jeremy Maclin: Ravens WR trio expect to be NFL's best

The Baltimore Ravens have a signal-caller with a banged-up back and injuries creeping up in the backfield.
None of that has tempered the enthusiasm of Jeremy Maclin, the veteran wideout who signed with the club this summer after being released by the Chiefs.
Maclin on Thursday pointed to the pass-catching trio he's formed with Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman as a combination with no ceiling.
"I think we should expect to be the best trio in the league. That's what we should expect and work for," Maclin said, per Lisa Redmond of CSN Mid-Atlantic. "You look at all three of us, and we all add something different to the table. We're also three guys who have the ability to do it all. I think that's what everyone should expect from us, and that's what we're going to work towards."
Maclin's confidence is appreciated, but everything would need to go perfectly right for people to view this threesome as the NFL's best.
Wallace put together a productive 1,000-yard campaign last season, but is hardly seen as the league's most dangerous deep threat. Meanwhile, Maclin is coming off the least impressive year of his career, while Perriman has a whopping 33 receptions in the NFL.
The hope is that Maclin bounces back from last year's injury-slashed campaign and Perriman finally files a breakout season in Year 3. The health of Joe Flacco is also a concern after Baltimore's quarterback was diagnosed with a back injury that potentially could sideline him into the preseason.
The Ravens have plenty of talent, but they're not a team seen as an offensive powerhouse. Producing the league's top trio of pass-catchers would be a stunner.