Around the NFL

Jeremy Maclin leaves Baltimore Ravens without deal

Published: Jun 08, 2017 at 08:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Another visit has come and gone for Jeremy Maclin.

The free-agent wide receiver, who was stunningly released by the Chiefs on Friday, has departed Baltimore without a deal.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday he enjoyed a "great visit" with Maclin, but offered no assurance that a deal was imminent.

"He's going to go back. We didn't press him to stay," Harbaugh said. "I think talking to his wife is really important. He's got a wedding this weekend, so he wants a little more time to make up his decision. ... The main thing is, you want guys to be happy. If they come here, or wherever they go, you want them to look back and say, 'I made the best decision of my life to do that.'"

Maclin also met with the Bills this week, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the sides couldn't see eye-to-eye over the "financials" of a potential pact.

NFL Network's Steve Smith, who played for the Ravens last season, met with Maclin on Thursday and told the team's official website that he'd like to see Maclin with the team.

"I think he'll look good in the uniform," Smith said. "You can never have too many horses in the stable. You can never have too many playmakers, and I think he will fit in here well."

Maclin told Smith he wants to discuss his options with his wife before making a final decision on where he wants to play next.

"I think that's a smart thing, Smith said. "And when you really think about it, that's the kind of players you want."

Both the Bills and Ravens make plenty of sense as landing spots for Maclin, but they likely won't be the only suitors.

Garafolo reported Monday that he expects four or five teams to chase after the 29-year-old Maclin, who is coming off an injury-plagued down season. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that the Browns have interest in the veteran. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Thursday the team won't sign Maclin.

Bottom line: This won't be the last story you read on the sought-after, pass-catching Maclin. Stay tuned.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics of arm strength, ends Dolphins practice with 'money' deep-ball to Tyreek Hill

Questions of Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength have dominated the conversation in Miami after the team underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason.

news

Niners center Alex Mack retiring after 13 seasons, seven Pro Bowls

Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL following a 13-year career that saw him emerge as one of the premier centers over the past decade.

news

Frank Gore, NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, retiring on one-day contract with 49ers after 16-season career

Frank Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, is officially retiring Thursday and will sign a ceremonial contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Gore rushed for 1,000 yards in a season nine times and ends his prolific career with 100 all-purpose touchdowns.

news

Longtime NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring after 17 seasons

After 17 seasons in the NFL, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from football, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Jets to induct CB Darrelle Revis, C Nick Mangold, LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson into Ring of Honor

Former Jets teammates D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, and Darrelle Revis will be inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 2

Offensive lineman Alex Mack and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a reworked deal that drops his base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million this season and his 2022 salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

news

EA Sports reveals new 'Madden NFL 23' gameplay features, including new FieldSENSE

On Thursday, EA Sports revealed brand new gameplay features in the upcoming "Madden NFL 23." Chief among them is "a new foundation for consistent, ultra-realistic gameplay" the company has dubbed FieldSENSE.

news

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman adding 'some things that are new' to Ravens offense for Lamar Jackson to learn

When Lamar Jackson eventually joins his teammates for offseason workouts, he'll have some new things to work on. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Wednesday that he's tweaked about 20% of the offense ahead of the 2022 season.

news

Niners general manager John Lynch: 'I'd be a fool to trade' Deebo Samuel

Asked directly during a Dwight Clark Legacy series event if star wide receiver Deebo Samuel would be traded, 49ers general manager John Lynch reiterated his plans to hang on to one of his best players.

news

Michael Carter happy Jets drafted RB Breece Hall: 'There's enough for all of us to eat'

Second-year Jets RB Michael Carter insists he is happy the club drafted Breece Hall to join him in the backfield. Carter believes there's enough carries for everyone to go around and sees "something special" in Hall's future.

news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne on position flexibility: 'If I could be like Deebo Samuel, I would love that'

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is working his way back from a season-ending injury suffered in his rookie year, and he has visions of framing his comeback in the mold of 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

news

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers win sixth annual 'The Match' golf event on final putt

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers just edged out Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on Wednesday in 'The Match' at the Wynn Golf Club near the Las Vegas Strip. After trading leads multiple times throughout the match, Rodgers sank the final putt to clinch the win.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW