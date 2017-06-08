Jeremy Maclin leaves Baltimore Ravens without deal

The free-agent wide receiver, who was stunningly released by the Chiefs on Friday, has departed Baltimore without a deal.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday he enjoyed a "great visit" with Maclin, but offered no assurance that a deal was imminent.
"He's going to go back. We didn't press him to stay," Harbaugh said. "I think talking to his wife is really important. He's got a wedding this weekend, so he wants a little more time to make up his decision. ... The main thing is, you want guys to be happy. If they come here, or wherever they go, you want them to look back and say, 'I made the best decision of my life to do that.'"
Maclin also met with the Bills this week, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the sides couldn't see eye-to-eye over the "financials" of a potential pact.
NFL Network's Steve Smith, who played for the Ravens last season, met with Maclin on Thursday and told the team's official website that he'd like to see Maclin with the team.
"I think he'll look good in the uniform," Smith said. "You can never have too many horses in the stable. You can never have too many playmakers, and I think he will fit in here well."
Maclin told Smith he wants to discuss his options with his wife before making a final decision on where he wants to play next.
"I think that's a smart thing, Smith said. "And when you really think about it, that's the kind of players you want."
Both the Bills and Ravens make plenty of sense as landing spots for Maclin, but they likely won't be the only suitors.
Garafolo reported Monday that he expects four or five teams to chase after the 29-year-old Maclin, who is coming off an injury-plagued down season. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that the Browns have interest in the veteran. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Thursday the team won't sign Maclin.
Bottom line: This won't be the last story you read on the sought-after, pass-catching Maclin. Stay tuned.