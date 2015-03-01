Jeremy Maclin confident deal will get done with Eagles

Around the NFL

Jeremy Maclin wants to stay in business with the Eagles. The Eagles want to stay in business with Jeremy Maclin. The only thing that's left to do is get a deal done.

The question is whether that can be done before the start of free agency on March 10.

"I've always said I want to be here in Philadelphia, but I've also always said I understand it's a business," Maclin said Saturday, according to Philly.com. "Both sides have made it known that we both want each other back, so the rest of it is in God's hands. If it's supposed to happen, it'll happen. I want to be here."

The Eagles can ensure Maclin's return by using their franchise tag on the receiver by Monday's deadline. It's possible the tag is used as a placeholder until the two sides can work out a multi-year deal. Maclin is coming off a one-year, $5.5 million contract signed while he was recovering from a torn ACL. His strategy paid off, as Maclin became Philadelphia's No. 1 receiver last season.

Speculation has connected Maclin to the Chiefs and former Eagles coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs are desperate for an impact wide receiver and Maclin could stand to gain millions if another team goes hard for his services.

"You don't really know what's out there until free agency starts," Maclin said of the Chiefs whispers. "I know on paper what teams look like they need receivers. I also understand, this is the place I want to be. We'll see what happens."

Consider it a surprise if the Eagles leave themselves vulnerable to a bidding war with the Chiefs or anyone else.

