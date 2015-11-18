Jeremy Langford's fantasy future hangs on Matt Forte

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Marcas Grant: This is arguably the biggest late season fantasy story line there is. After Langford destroyed the previously-stingy Rams defense for 182 total yards and a score last week, it would be difficult to think he's going to be relegated to a bench role in Matt Forte's return. There are a couple of things working in Langford's favor. First is that Forte is set to hit free agency after this season. The second is that the Bears are currently out of a playoff spot. If the latter continues to be true, it seems unlikely that they would rush Forte back to action. Even with the veteran back in the lineup, Langford proved that he's worthy of a fantasy roster spot. It may just be a situation where he's relegated to a flex spot for you instead of being a RB1 or RB2.
M.G.: The first thing to do is to put him on the bench. Honestly, that's where he should have been after he could only muster 5.20 fantasy points against the Browns in Week 9. Your next step is to assess your RB depth. If you're like most people, you probably don't have a lot of it. That makes Hill hard to drop. It's also hard to part ways with a player who is still going to see touches in the offense, even if that number is falling by the week. Keep in mind that he has one of the worst running back schedules to end the season. Games against the Cardinals, Rams, Steelers, Broncos and Ravens aren't reasons to be optimistic. If you think you can find a better weekly option on the waiver wire, then feel free to say goodbye to Hill. I have a feeling that might be hard to do. Unless you can package him in a deal, you're likely stuck with him.
M.G.: Define "trustworthy". Jones is going to be a matchup-based starter at best for the remainder of the season. The rookie had two really big games -- Week 2 and last week -- and in between there hasn't been much. In the five games Jones played between his two 24-point outbursts (he missed Week 6 with a concussion), he scored a combined 20.10 fantasy points. There are potentially a few good matchups left on the table for Jones, most notably the Week 13 contest against the Cowboys His 12 touches per game means there are opportunities available. Just don't pretend that Jones is going to be an every-week starter for you.
M.G.: Over the past few weeks, the correct answer was "whoever is playing the Saints." Unfortunately, the Saints are on a bye -- although Bye's QB has shown me some things lately. There aren't a ton of great streaming options this week. Derek Carr should have a solid week but he's owned in a majority of leagues. Now that Case Keenum is the starter in St. Louis, he deserves consideration against an awful Ravens secondary. Keep an eye on who starts for the Texans as the Jets have struggled against the pass lately. I'd feel better if it was Brian Hoyer, but T.J. Yates could do in a pinch. Finally, if you're brave enough to try a road quarterback on a Thursday night, Marcus Mariota against the Jaguars could be a very nice option.
M.G.: Here are a couple of rookies we thought could make an impact at some point this season. While it hasn't truly happened, both Jay Ajayi and David Cobb seem to be getting closer. That said, I'd rather take a chance on Cobb just because he seems closer to earning a starting role. The Titans have tried repeatedly to find an answer for their backfield woes and nothing has worked. Neither Bishop Sankey, Antonio Andrews nor Dexter McCluster could keep the opposing defense from their appointed rounds. Ajayi's time could come next season if Lamar Miller leaves in free agency, or even this year if Miller goes down with an injury, but that's a hard way to live.
M.G.: You can try trading Randall Cobb, but you're not going to get much for him. Cobb has mirrored the struggles of the Green Bay offense, and scored double-digit fantasy points just once in his past six games. Generally speaking he's been ineffective this season both for the Packers and your fantasy team. This far into the season, you're going to be hard pressed to find a fantasy manager who isn't aware of Cobb's struggles -- especially with the offensive issues in Green Bay being a headline story. Your best bet is to package him along with a couple of more productive players and see if you can make a deal that way.
M.G.: A few weeks ago on NFL Fantasy LIVE, I made the bold prediction of saying you should trade all of your Broncos for as many Jaguars players as you could find. Don't believe me? Check the video to the right. While it's getting costlier to acquire any Jacksonville players, it's still worth it when you look at a playoff schedule of Indianapolis, Atlanta and New Orleans. Another piece I'd love to add down the stretch would be Frank Gore -- especially with the Colts having uncertainty at quarterback. They're going to need to lean on the running game in that situation.
M.G.: As I mentioned earlier, Mariota has a nice matchup this week but you're also dealing with a rookie quarterback playing a road game on Thursday night. If you have the intestinal fortitude to make that call, go for it. Personally, I'd feel better giving Matt Stafford a shot. The Lions offense is still as confounding as ever, but the Raiders secondary has had some holes punched in it lately by big time receivers. I'd expect to see Stafford direct his normal tunnel vision toward Calvin Johnson with the potential of a really big day.
M.G.: The tight end to keep in this situation is Antonio Gates. I'm big on Eifert's talent (despite his awful showing on Monday night), but I'm not so big on the prospects of the Bengals offense for the remainder of the season. The fear that Bad Andy Dalton has returned has become very real and Cincinnati's late season schedule features games against the Rams, Steelers and Broncos. Meanwhile Gates is the primary target in an offense that is throwing the ball an average of 40 times per game and his final two playoff contests are against the Dolphins and Raiders. I believe the proper word for that is "Jackpot!"
M.G.: One defense to target would be the New England Patriots. We've spent so much time gushing over Tom Brady and the offense that we haven't noticed the team's defense quietly putting together a top 10 fantasy season. They also have the benefit of a playoff schedule with the Texans, Titans and Jets -- not exactly three offensive juggernauts. The other team might surprise you, but the Texans are starting to become the defense we thought they could be. While there is a pesky matchup against the aforementioned Patriots at the start of the fantasy postseason, the run concludes with division games against the Colts and Titans. Considering the trajectory of the AFC South at the moment, J.J. Watt and the rest of the Houston defense could have plenty to play for. This group could be worth a stash for a late season run.
Bonus question:
M.G.: While appreciate your questions, those sound like issues for Future Marcas.
In the latest episode of the NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast the gang discusses Week 11 waiver targets, and several big-name fantasy offenses that might be in trouble. Don't forget to subscribe and listen in HERE!
Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who has come back in time from the future to answer your fantasy questions. Yep, the Browns are still bad. Tweet him your present day fantasy football questions @MarcasG.