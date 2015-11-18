Jeremy Langford's fantasy future hangs on Matt Forte

M.G.: The first thing to do is to put him on the bench. Honestly, that's where he should have been after he could only muster 5.20 fantasy points against the Browns in Week 9. Your next step is to assess your RB depth. If you're like most people, you probably don't have a lot of it. That makes Hill hard to drop. It's also hard to part ways with a player who is still going to see touches in the offense, even if that number is falling by the week. Keep in mind that he has one of the worst running back schedules to end the season. Games against the Cardinals, Rams, Steelers, Broncos and Ravens aren't reasons to be optimistic. If you think you can find a better weekly option on the waiver wire, then feel free to say goodbye to Hill. I have a feeling that might be hard to do. Unless you can package him in a deal, you're likely stuck with him.