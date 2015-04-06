Jeremy Langford offers limited 2015 fantasy appeal

No backfield rotates in more players than the Patriots, so why wouldn't they take a lesser prospect like Langford and turn him into absolute gold? Seems very Patriot-y. I wouldn't mind seeing Langford learn for a year or two behind Frank Gore either, as Langford shows some similar traits in his patience to Gore, but could stand to learn from someone with a tremendous work ethic and knowledge of the game. Detroit lost Reggie Bush, and while I love Theo Riddick, it'd make sense for them to back up Joique Bell with another bigger bodied runner like Langford.