Jeremy Langford impresses: Week 10 fantasy recap

New England was on the verge of its first loss of the season, but thanks to some late-game magic from Tom Brady, the Patriots beat the Giants by a score of 27-26 and remained undefeated. Brady has seemed somewhat human for his fantasy owners the last two weeks as he notched his second total under 20 fanatsy points in as many weeks. But hey, you'll take 18 points from your quarterback whenever you can get it. Brady hooked up with Rob Gronkowski for a 76-yard touchdown reception in the second half, which made Gronk's day. Without that play, he would have finished with just four catches for 34 yards, but it happened. We also saw Danny Amendola emerge as the Patriots leading wide receiver, hauling in 10 of his 11 targets for 79 yards. But Amendola's production came at a cost as Julian Edelman left the game in the first half with a foot injury and was ruled out. We'll be holding our breath to find out just how serious it is in the coming days. As for the Patriots running game, LeGarrete Blount got his 21 touches, 19 of them coming as rush attempts on his way to 77 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown. James White and Brandon Bolden were non-factors here, so we can't reccommend either of them for fantasy as long as Blount remains the workhorse. The Patriots take on the Bills next week on Monday night.