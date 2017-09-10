Around the NFL

Jeremy Lane ejected after punching Packers WR Adams

Published: Sep 10, 2017 at 09:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

An already thin Seattle Seahawks cornerbacks crew lost a key participant in the first quarter against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Seahawks starting cornerback Jeremy Lane was ejected for throwing a punch.

An altercation between Lane and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams began on an interception return by Seahawks defensive lineman Nazair Jones. After Adams engaged Lane, the two went to the ground. Officials deemed that Lane threw a punch in the scuffle.

An apparent pick-six by Jones was nullified by a block in the back penalty on Cliff Avril during the return.

Facing Rodgers with a full set of defensive backs is hard enough. Lane's ejection makes the proposition exponentially more difficult.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions owner expresses support for HC Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes following 1-5 start

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said Wednesday that she still believes in the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes despite Detroit's slow start to the season.

news

Frank Reich: Colts not 'waving the white flag' with move to start Sam Ehlinger over Matt Ryan

The Colts seem to be at a crossroads in the 2022 season with Sam Ehlinger set to make his first-career start Sunday. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that the team's QB moves does not mean they're "waving the white flag"

news

Bill Belichick on Patriots' starting QB: 'We'll see how it goes today'

While talking with reporters Wednesday, New England head coach Bill Belichick declined to give real updates on the quarterback situation, simply saying, "We'll see how it goes today" as the Patriots work on determining a starter.

news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on James Robinson trade: 'I have a ton of respect for James'

James Robinson is now with the Jets and is considered day-to-day as he works through a sore knee. His old coach, Doug Pederson, spoke highly of his now-former RB on Wednesdsay.

news

Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett says Russell Wilson (hamstring) trending toward playing vs. Jaguars

Russell Wilson's injury-related absence might come to an end rather quickly. Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Denver's Wednesday practice in London, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders coach Ron Rivera (personal) to miss Wednesday's practice

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera will not be at Washington's practice on Wednesday for personal reasons, a team spokesperson told multiple reporters.

news

Ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano on Matt Ryan benching: 'It's almost like a waste'

Indianapolis' decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger feels like a move of desperation from the front office and coaching staff. Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano offered a harsh assessment of the situation in Indy.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Giants QB Daniel Jones among Players of the Week

New York quarterback Daniel Jones and Cincinnati signal-caller Joe Burrow were recognized for their stellar Week 7 games when the Players of the Week were released Wednesday.

news

Mike Tomlin not ready to make changes to struggling Steelers offense: 'I don't feel like I'm there'

The Steelers offense has been atrocious for most of the season, ranking 31st with 15.3 points per game in 2022, 30th in total yards per game, tied for 27th in turnovers and dead-last in passer rating heading into Week 8.

news

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich: You're 'not beating a soul' scoring three points

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored three points against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, marking the sixth time in seven games they have scored 21 or fewer points. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich acknowledged Tuesday the scoring struggles can't continue.

news

Ravens OLB Jason Pierre-Paul primed to remind Buccaneers 'what they don't have'

With a response seemingly taken right from the breakup handbook, Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul insisted Tuesday he holds no ill will against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he does want them to know what they're missing when he faces them Thursday night on Prime Video.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE