Jeremy Kerley: Colin Kaepernick still 'loves the game'

Kerley had by far his most targets in a season last year alongside Kaepernick (115) and also set a career high in receptions (64). While the ultimate product was a miserable 2-14 season which resulted in the firing of head coach Chip Kelly, that didn't all seem to fall on the shoulders of the quarterback. Basic quarterback stats can be misleading, but Kaepernick came out of 2016 with 11 starts, a 16-4 TD to INT ratio, a completion percentage near 60 and the second-most rushing yards on the team (468). For the most part, that's more than Griffin can say for last year.