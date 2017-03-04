Jeremy Kerley agrees to three-year deal with 49ers

Jeremy Kerley has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Niners, the team announced Saturday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the contract is worth $10.5 million, per a source informed of the situation.
On the receiver-poor 49ers, Kerley became the most reliable target for Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert. The longtime slot wideout earned 64 receptions for 667 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2016. Kerley's 115 targets exceeded Quinton Patton's mark -- San Francisco's second-most targeted receiver -- by 52.
A top target and leading punt returner, Kerley has understandably found a comfortable fit in San Francisco. During Super Bowl week, he said of playing with the 49ers, "I feel like I'm at home." He also sounded optimistic about the roster's talent, saying the Niners just need to add a "couple pieces."
With zero quarterbacks on the active roster and a six-year rebuild on the way, new coach-GM pairing Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch had to lock down the few key offensive players they have in the facility. They've done that five days ahead of the new league year by signing Kerley.