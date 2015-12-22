Jeremy Hill's touchdowns keep fantasy hopes alive

Cameron Artis-Payne | Fozzy Whittaker // Panthers

As was the case with Seattle, Carolina's depleted backfield was all the rage on Sunday morning. Would Fozzy Whittaker start over rookie Cameron Artis-Payne? Would Mike Tolbert vulture all of the touchdowns? Welp, joke was on us apparently. Cam Newton ended up being the Panthers lead rusher with 100 yards. He also threw five touchdown passes which not many leading rushers can say they've done. On a serious note, Artis-Payne ended up being the most productive running back for the Panthers and notched double-digit fantasy points in PPR formats with just shy of 100 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches. If he's available on your waiver-wire, and you need some running back value, the rookie is worth a pickup. Carolina heads into Atlanta in Week 16, and has had a tough time stopping the run all year. But don't start him over guys who might have gotten you this far. If you have an injury or are in a deeper league and need a desperation flex play then you might consider it. It's the same kind of deal with Seattle's backfield: A situation we're trying to avoid, but if you must roll with Artis-Payne over Whittaker or Tolbert.