Jeremy Hill moves into first round in latest mock

Can you believe it? After an offseason full of one-man mocks, this is the final edition before the start of the 2015 campaign. It's a little like the previous posts, though you'll find a few big-name omissions ... none more obvious than injured superstar Arian Foster (groin). It also sees the addition of Joseph Randle and (wait for the applause from the @Saints Twitter handle) ... Drew Brees.
One thing hasn't changed, though, and that's the high number of running backs and wide receivers (and the lack of quarterbacks) who are selected with the first 50 overall selections. In fact, a mere four fantasy signal-callers made the list. One of the omissions could surprise you too. Think horses. And high altitudes. There's also just a pair of tight ends that made the top 50 selections.
So read on, enjoy and leave your comments in the section below!
This mock draft is based on NFL.com's standard 10-team leagues with a basic (non-PPR) scoring system that rewards four points for touchdown passes and six points for all other touchdowns scored. Each numbered position represents an individual fantasy team, so no more than one quarterback, three running backs, three wide receivers or one tight end will be selected per roster.
Round 1
1. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Bell might be the most talented youngster in the entire league at the running back position. A versatile performer, he is as dangerous a runner as he is a pass catcher out of the backfield. When the NFL reduced his suspension from three to two games, I moved him up to the No. 1 overall selection and ahead of Adrian Peterson.
2. Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings: Peterson is back, signed to a new extension and ready to roll. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner's units are always running back-friendly, both in terms of rushing and receiving opportunities, and the Vikings had a top-10 run-blocking line last season according to Pro Football Focus. Plus, he's still Adrian Peterson.
3. Jamaal Charles, RB, Kansas City Chiefs: Charles experienced a decline in statistics across the board last season, but he still ranked among the top fantasy running backs in the league. A speedster who can take it to the house any time he touches the football, Charles at 28 years old, is a virtual lock to remain one of the first five players picked at his position in all drafts.
4. Eddie Lacy, RB, Green Bay Packers: A bruising, young runner out of Alabama, Lacy has finished in the top 10 in fantasy points at the position in each of his first two NFL seasons. An underrated receiver, he's a three-down back who also has the advantage of playing in an offense that features Aaron Rodgers. At 24 years old, Lacy is also now entering the prime of his career.
5. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Seattle Seahawks: No running back has had more carries than Lynch over the last four years, so fantasy owners have to be concerned about him breaking down entering his age-29 campaign. However, anyone who has seen "Beast Mode" run would be hard-pressed to notice him slowing down on the gridiron. You just can't pass up on Lynch at this point.
6. Matt Forte, RB, Chicago Bears: Forte is one of the most versatile backs in the league, which was evident during his 102-catch campaign in 2014. While he did lose some of his luster when the Bears fired Marc Trestman, he'll remain a featured runner under new head coach John Fox. At 29, however, this could end up being Forte's last huge season in the stat sheets.
7. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: The top wide receiver in fantasy football, Brown is coming off a career-best campaign that saw him post league-highs in both receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,698). At the age of 26 and entering the prime of his career, Brown will have his name called in Round 1 in both standard drafts and countless PPR formats as well.
8. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos: Anderson was one of the top waiver-wire pickups last season, scoring 19-plus fantasy points in six of his final eight games. While Ronnie Hillman and Montee Ball are also in the mix for carries in Denver, it would be a shock if Anderson didn't lead the team in backfield touches. He'll be a top-10 selection in most 2015 leagues.
9. Jeremy Hill, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: I have moved Hill up my draft board in the last month, and the loss of Arian Foster at the running back position has pushed him into the first round. While he will lose some work to Giovani Bernard in the passing game, Hill is a virtual lock to lead Cincinnati in carries this season. His statistical ceiling is very attractive.
10. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots: The top fantasy tight end heading into 2015, Gronkowski produced 82 catches, 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games last season. A touchdown machine, he's found the end zone a combined 54 times in his 65 career regular-season contests (0.83 per game). The suspension of Tom Brady shouldn't decrease his stock too much.
Round 2
11. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills: I know, McCoy was one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football a year ago. He's also joining an offense with questions at quarterback and on the offensive line. But at the age of 26 and now in the run-based offense of new coach Rex Ryan, volume is going to be the biggest reason for McCoy to remain in the top 12 overall.
12. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos: Over the last three years, few wide receivers have been more consistent in the stat sheets than Thomas. During that time, he's finished no worse than fifth in fantasy points at the position while catching passes from future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. He also recently signed a lucrative five-year deal with Denver.
13. Calvin Johnson, WR, Detroit Lions:Megatron missed three games last season due to injuries, which was a huge part of the reason he fell out of the top 15 in fantasy points among wideouts. It's tough to see a scenario where he doesn't bounce back, however, as he still has one of the elite skill sets at his position. He won't last beyond Round 2 in all re-drafts.
14. DeMarco Murray, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Here's where things get a little worrisome at running back. While Murray was the top-scoring player at his position last season, he also had an enormous number of touches (436 including the playoffs). Now with the Eagles, he's going to lose work to both Ryan Mathews and Darren Sproles. There's a lot of risk right here.
15. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys: Want to talk wide receivers and touchdowns? Let's talk about Bryant, who has found the end zone 41 times in the last three seasons combined. That's the most of any wideout during that time. With a new contract in hand and the motivation to win another NFC East title (or more), Bryant should remain a productive choice in fantasy drafts.
16. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: Jones scored just six touchdowns last season, but he also produced career bests in receptions (104) and yards (1,593). His success should continue in the "X" receiver position under new offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and the fact that he's entering a contract year makes Jones even more attractive. He's a second-round lock.
17. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants: I've heard plenty of fans suggest that Beckham is now worth a first-round pick. That would be true if we were guaranteed to get the 17 fantasy points per game he averaged as a rookie, but we all know there are no guarantees in the NFL. Regardless, OBJ won't be on the board after the first 20 overall fantasy selections.
18. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers: Nelson finished tied for second in fantasy points among wideouts last season, posting 1,519 yards with 13 touchdowns. With Randall Cobb back with the Packers, this team will have the best duo of wideouts in fantasy football once again. It's hard not to like Nelson just a little bit more from a statistical perspective, however.
19. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago Bears: Jeffery passed his former teammate, Brandon Marshall, as one of the top wide receivers in fantasy football last season. Now that Marshall is in New York, well, Jeffery's fantasy stock is on the rise. He's a borderline No. 1 fantasy wideout and should be an absolute target machine even after the addition of rookie Kevin White.
20. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The addition of quarterback Jameis Winston is an upgrade at the position in Tampa Bay, at least that's what Buccaneers and fantasy fans are hoping. Evans also has the size and skills to be an elite fantasy wideout in the future. He's moving up my draft board after working with former fantasy star Randy Moss in the offseason.
Round 3
21. Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers: Cobb was a top-five fantasy wideout last season, but even he thinks it will be tough to duplicate that level of production. At a position that is pretty deep at the top, the Kentucky product is more of a low-end No. 1 fantasy option for 2015.
22. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Green missed three games due to injuries and was banged up in a few others last season, so it's not a surprise that he posted his worst numbers as a pro. With that said, he has second-round talent and could still become a serious draft bargain.
23. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints: It took four years, but Ingram finally looked like a first-round running back in 2014. He'll be back with the Saints in an offense that could become a lot more balanced, so don't be surprised if he comes off the board within the top 25 picks.
24. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos: Sanders ranked eighth in fantasy points among wideouts last season, but would a Peyton Manning decline bring his stats back to Earth? Regardless, it's tough to pass on this field-stretching playmaker as a high-end No. 2 fantasy wide receiver.
25. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: Rodgers is going to go a lot higher in countless 2015 fantasy drafts, even as high as the No. 1 overall selection. But you all know me, I'm simply not going to take a field general, even one as good as Rodgers, in one of the first two rounds.
26. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts: Gore is long in the tooth, but he's a great fit for the Colts offense and will see a lot fewer stacked fronts with a superstar like Luck under center. He's on the No. 2 running back radar in most formats and will be a top-30 overall selection.
27. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Hilton is one of the best young wide receivers in fantasy football, and he'll be motivated to produce tremendous numbers in a contract year. He also has one of the two best quarterbacks in the league throwing him the football in Andrew Luck.
28. Brandin Cooks, WR, New Orleans Saints: The closer we get to the start of real football, the more I love Cooks. A breakout candidate, he's going to see plenty of targets from Brees after the Saints traded Jimmy Graham and Kenny Stills on the offseason. His upside is ginormous.
29. Justin Forsett, RB, Baltimore Ravens: Re-signing with the Ravens kept Forsett prominent in fantasy land and in an offense that will continue to lean on the run under Trestman. Furthermore, there's a legitimate chance the California product could see 70 or more catches in 2015.
30. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts: Luck is the lone field general to throw for 40 touchdowns in 2014, and at age 25 he hasn't even reached the prime of his career. So why has he lasted so long in this draft? Simple supply and demand. His weapons in the pass attack are unreal.
Round 4
31. Lamar Miller, RB, Miami Dolphins: Miller is entering a contract year at the age of 24, and I'm not concerned with his touch totals after the addition of Jay Ajayi.
32. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans: The wideout torch in Houston has been passed to the talented Hopkins, who has plenty of fantasy upside at the tender age of 22.
33. Melvin Gordon, RB, San Diego Chargers: There's a whole lot to like about Gordon, who figures to be the first rookie picked in most re-draft leagues this season.
34. Alfred Morris, RB, Washington Redskins: Morris has seen his carries and rushing yards decline in each of his first three seasons, but he's still a rock-solid RB2.
35. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers: Benjamin is an athletic freak and red-zone beast for the Panthers. His rapport with Cam Newton will only continue to improve.
36. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers: Hyde is one of the most popular breakout candidates in fantasy football, but that Niners offensive line has some big holes.
37. Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals: The Cards added rookie David Johnson in the draft, but Ellington remains the best bet for fantasy points in their backfield.
38. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks: Graham is still the No. 2 fantasy tight end for 2015, but his stock does take an obvious tumble moving from New Orleans to Seattle.
39. Todd Gurley, RB, St. Louis Rams: Gurley avoided the PUP list in training camp, and I see him taking over the reins of the Rams backfield a few weeks into the season.
40. T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars have questions on their offensive line, but Yeldon is a three-down back who will open 2015 as their top runner.
Round 5
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!