Jeremy Hill: If Bengals draft RB, he'll be my backup

"Those are obviously our two best offensive linemen and anytime you lose that, it definitely hurts," Hill stated. "But we can't lose faith in the front office. They've been to the playoffs this many years. They obviously know what they're doing, so we got to trust them and trust that they're going to make the right decisions and bring guys in there and trust our coaches that they're going to have the guys up there ready to play. I'm not worried right now.